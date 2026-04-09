Pyth Data Marketplace Goes Live as 6 Global Giants Push $3T Data Onchain Shift

Key Takeaways:

Six large institutions such as Euronext and Fidelity have now published proprietary data on Pyth

The new Data Marketplace allows distribution without intermediaries directly, onchain

Data on institutions such as FX, metals, ETF returns are now available worldwide

Pyth Network has already announced its Data Marketplace that is supported by some of the largest financial institutions in the world. The move signals a clear shift in how market data is created, controlled, and distributed.

Today marks a major milestone as 6 of the world’s leading financial institutions are now publishing proprietary data through Pyth. The Pyth Data Marketplace launch is bringing traditional finance infrastructure into a modern distribution layer. Euronext, Exchange Data… https://t.co/OMWpjQXNor — Mike Cahill | Pyth (@mdomcahill) April 9, 2026

Institutional Data Moves Onchain

Pyth’s latest milestone brings six major players into its ecosystem: Euronext, Exchange Data International (EDI), Fidelity Investments, OTC Markets Group, SGX FX, and Tradeweb.

For decades, data from these firms stayed locked behind terminals and vendor-controlled systems. Access was expensive, fragmented, and often delayed. That model is now being challenged.

Through the Pyth Data Marketplace, these institutions are publishing proprietary datasets directly onto blockchain infrastructure. This includes spot FX benchmarks, precious metals pricing, crude swaps, ETF valuations, and other reference data. The key difference is simple: the data comes straight from the source.

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A Direct Distribution Layer Takes Shape

The Marketplace is one that brings a new format in which institutions are not dependent on the third-party vendors who package and sell their data. Instead, they can:

Publish datasets directly to a global network

Retain ownership and attribution

Set pricing and access conditions themselves

This eliminates the existence of several levels of data producers and final users. In the traditional system, vendors-controlled distribution. Now, institutions regain that control.

From Aggregated Feeds to Full Data Access

Pyth already aggregates price feeds from over 120 institutions, powering thousands of real-time data streams. But aggregated pricing only solved part of the problem.

The Marketplace expands this by enabling raw, proprietary datasets to flow directly into the ecosystem. This implies that developers, traders and protocols have access to institutional-grade data without making use of centralized data providers.

Expanding the Scope of Onchain Finance

The currently available datasets are more than mere price feeds. They include:

FX composites and benchmarks

Metals and commodities pricing

OTC market data

ETF intraday valuations (iNAVs)

Fixed income and derivatives references

This expands what is possible to be built onchain. More accurate and detailed information enables more effective trading strategies, risk models and more accurate financial products. It is also relevant to the increasing demand of real time data in a 24/7 business scenario.

Why Institutions Are Joining Now

The global market data industry, worth tens of billions of dollars, has long operated under a centralized model. Institutions generated the data, but vendors controlled its distribution.

That imbalance is starting to shift. Within a model of Pyth, institutions can retain full control, but now have the global access of over 100 blockchains and hundreds of applications.

In the case of companies such as Tradeweb and Euronext this is not mere experimentation. This is a strategic action to expand their data to new markets and applications. At the same time, the crypto ecosystem gains access to higher-quality inputs, which improves execution, pricing accuracy, and transparency.

The six institutions joining today mark only the beginning. More participants across asset management, banking, and market infrastructure are already preparing to integrate. With over $3 trillion in cumulative trading volume supported by Pyth’s data feeds, the network is positioning itself as a core layer for financial data distribution.

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