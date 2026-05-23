Pro-crypto Kevin Warsh Officially Sworn in As Fed Chairman

Key Takeaways:

With former Fed governor Kevin Warsh now on board to be the next Fed Chairman, there is fresh speculation about interest rate cuts and risk assets.

Crypto traders are keeping a close eye on the turnaround, as markets have been pricing in the potential of a more dovish Fed, with Bitcoin and other significant digital assets on a rally.

Easier monetary policy could provide new funds to the crypto markets, which are already enjoying strong institutional demand, according to analysts.

The rumour that Donald Trump is keen to appoint Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve chairman is fast becoming a major topic of discussion for the financial and crypto communities. A transformation at the Fed’s helm may be expected to change U.S. monetary policy as investors await the outcome of the leadership transition.

Crypto Markets React to Fed Leadership Speculation

Kevin Warsh’s appointment is an endorsement by Trump as the Fed is facing pressure on inflation, weak economic growth and the timing of future rate cuts. Former Fed governor and critic of aggressive balance-sheet expansion Warsh has come to be seen by investors as a potential candidate to provide more accommodative monetary conditions if economic weakness worsens.

Reduced interest rates tend to boost liquidity in the overall market and make less attractive the safe asset of bonds, which has a positive yield.Lower interest rates tend to make other markets more liquid, but less attractive the safe asset with a positive yield, bonds. Those circumstances in previous cycles drove investors into higher-risk investments such as cryptocurrencies and tech stocks.

Read More: Raoul Pal Says Bitcoin Isn’t Broken as US Liquidity Shock Drives BTC and SaaS Selloff

Traders See Rate Cuts as a Tailwind for Bitcoin

The rising optimism was also mirrored in the crypto derivatives markets.There was also a lot of optimism in the crypto derivatives market as reflected in the reports surrounding Warsh. Bitcoin call options were trading higher on the order side, while leveraged long positions were also gaining traction, several analysts observed shortly after the news broke.

The wider market response reflects a closer linkage to macroeconomic expectations. Current price action has become more tied to interest rates, liquidity conditions, and Fed messaging as opposed to most previous crypto cycles, which were largely driven by retail speculation.

Investors switched back to risk assets with gains for both Ethereum and other large-cap tokens. Others see that any Fed easing would boost capital inflows into crypto in the second half of 2026.

Institutional Investors Are Watching the Fed More Closely

The Federal Reserve policy has become even more significant in the current cycle, as institutional firms are playing a much bigger role in crypto than in the past. Bitcoin ETFs, corporate treasury buys, and hedge fund interest have extended crypto’s ties to the traditional financial markets.

Warsh has not yet made a public declaration of any crypto-specific agenda, but markets aren’t raving about the regulatory aspects, they’re more interested in what the potential appointment could indicate regarding liquidity conditions. Investors are figuring out if it will be faster to ease policy if economic growth fizzles later this year with a Trump-backed Fed chair.

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