Polymarket Trader Nets $1M with 93% Win Rate on War Bets

Key Takeaways:

An anonymous trader has won close to $1 million on Polymarket at an 93% win rate

Bets correctly forecasted U.S. and Israeli attacks, and were frequently bet a few hours ahead of action

On chain data reveals several associated accounts which have great insider trading questions.

An emerging blockchain data analysis is casting solemn doubts on equity in prediction markets. The case revolves around a very lucrative trader whose accuracy seems miles beyond the ordinary level.

Suspicious Accuracy in High-Stakes Bets

Data provided shows there is a trend of abnormally accurate bets based on geopolitical incidents. Since 2024, the trader has been placing large bets on military action, usually more than $10,000 on actions concerning the U.S and Israel. Many of these bets were executed just hours before strikes on Iran.

BREAKING: 🇺🇸 🇮🇷 🇮🇱 Someone made ~$1,000,000 betting on US & Israeli strikes for the last TWO YEARS with near-perfect accuracy using 7 connected Polymarket accounts 🧵 pic.twitter.com/eDKiNKNLMF — Bubblemaps (@bubblemaps) March 24, 2026

These results are remarkable. Traders reportedly obtained the winning rate of 93% in big bets, much higher than normal trading performance. In most markets, even experienced traders also hover around the threshold of 50%. This accuracy level immediately triggered warnings from experts.

Read More: Argentina Blocks Polymarket, Orders Apple & Google to Remove Prediction App

Network of Linked Accounts Identified

According to blockchain analysis, this activity is not a one-off case. The transactions have been traced to at least 7 interrelated wallets. These accounts:

Repeatedly bet on the same geopolitical outcomes

Ranked among the top performers on profit leaderboards

A single wallet made more than $230,000 with an ideal winning percentage. Joint profits in the network were close to $1 million.

Pattern Behind the Trades

Bets taken hours prior to significant strikes in 2024, 2025 and 2026

Strong emphasis on military activities in regard to Iran

Coherent timing in a sequence of accounts

Concentration of capital in a small sizable number of markets

There is more about this tendency than mere fortune. According to analysts, it implies the availability of privileged information or early information.

Read More: Iran Shock Sends Oil to Hyperliquid as 24/7 Crypto Markets Steal Spotlight

Insider Trading Concerns Intensify

Experts reviewing the data said that this performance was “too good to be true.” A finance professor familiar with trading models noted that winning rates in the range of 80% – 90% is extremely rare without an advantage over public information.

At the same time, names behind these accounts have not been identified. Wallets are still anonymous and there is no direct evidence linking them to government or military sources. Yet, the timing and consistency also issue definite red flags.

Prediction Markets Face Growing Scrutiny

The case puts a strain on forecasting websites such as Polymarket, a site where users can place their stake on events in the real world. This space is yet to find a firm way to enforce as an alternative to traditional financial markets. On offshore activities, a small part of the action is conducted, and it is harder to monitor.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission and other regulators have already cautioned that the same rule on insider trading can be used to prediction markets. In the meantime, competitors are increasing controls.