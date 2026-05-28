Polymarket Perps Beta Goes Live for 24/7 Trading

Key Takeaways:

Polymarket officially rolls out perpetual futures product beta for select users.

Strategies adopted are a gradual rollout in the next 4 weeks to expand access to the platform.

The move highlights Polymarket’s expansion into the more extensive crypto derivatives space.

Polymarket is just about to make its debut into one of the most spirited markets of the crypto world. It has also announced that it has extended its prediction platform beyond their original focus of event betting, releasing the perpetual futures beta for a select group of users.

Perps beta is now live on https://t.co/5lywVxdwoA for select users. We’ll be rolling access out to more people over the next 4 weeks. Get ready. pic.twitter.com/dAw8jiwsO3 — Polymarket Traders (@PolymarketTrade) May 28, 2026

Access is expected to gradually be rolled out over the following four weeks, but the company has yet to announce which trading pairs are supported or what features will be added to the platform.

Read More: Polymarket Trader Nets $1M with 93% Win Rate on War Bets

Polymarket Expands Beyond Prediction Markets

Polymarket made a name for itself by creating a series of prediction markets based on cryptocurrencies and politics, sports, macro events and global news. Prediction markets grew in popularity during election cycles, and during major geopolitical events, as traders increasingly turned to a platform to make money on real-time events.

Today, the company seems poised to enter the much bigger derivatives market in the cryptocurrency industry. The perps are the most traded product in crypto. They have no expiration date and do not follow the futures contract trading hours, which means that speculators can bet and roll over price changes round the clock.

Such a launch might help the small prediction market company diversify its trade beyond event-driven rushes that tend to inflate the trade volume on prediction markets.

Crypto Exchanges Race for Derivatives Dominance

The timing is notable because perpetual futures remain one of the biggest revenue generators across the digital asset industry.

Perps Continue Dominating Crypto Volume

Major exchanges including Binance, Bybit, Hyperliquid, and OKX process billions of dollars in perpetual futures volume every day. In many cases, derivatives activity significantly exceeds spot trading volume.

That demand has pushed more crypto firms to expand into leveraged trading infrastructure, especially as institutional and professional traders increasingly favor perpetual products for hedging and short-term speculation.

Polymarket’s entry into the sector suggests the platform sees an opportunity to convert its large prediction-market user base into active derivatives traders.

Rollout Signals Cautious Expansion Strategy

Instead of a mass rollout, Polymarket is coming out with a beta release. Not everyone is eligible for it at this time and more will be added in during the next few days, the company said. The tactic may enable the platform to gauge liquidity and trading levels and patron engagement prior to a wider rollout.

To date, Polymarket has not revealed any information about leverage limits, the assets that can be used as collateral, fee requirements, or if the product’s initial focus will be solely on crypto-native assets.

Read More: NY Sues Coinbase, Gemini in $3B Clash Over Prediction Markets and Licensing Fight

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