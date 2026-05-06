Pi Network Takes Consensus 2026 by Storm with AI Identity Push and Web3 Utility Vision

Key Takeaways:

Pi Network co-founders will be delivering presentations at Consensus 26 on the three major innovation themes of the application: AI, identity, and the Web3 utility model.

Sessions highlight verified identity and human authentication in the web of AI.

The project positions its blockchain and KYC system as core infrastructure for future digital economies.

Pi Network is stepping into a high-visibility moment as its founders take the stage at one of crypto’s largest global events. It’s evident that the theme is one of integration with AI, identity checks, and real-world application.

The Pi Founders are featured speakers at Consensus 2026 in Miami this week. Chengdiao Fan will speak on Wednesday, May 6 (11:15–11:35 AM EDT, Convergence Stage) on “Aligning Web3, AI, and Blockchain for Utility,” exploring how Pi’s blockchain infrastructure, verified identity,… pic.twitter.com/xEaY99b2N5 — Pi Network (@PiCoreTeam) May 5, 2026

Pi Founders Spotlight AI, Identity, and Utility

Chengdiao Fan and Nicolas Kokkalis will be unveiling Pi Network’s trajectory in the AI age during their keynote address at Consensus 2026 in Miami. During Fan’s session, the focus will be on Web3, AI, and blockchain alignment.

She is expected to outline how Pi’s infrastructure supports practical applications, not just token activity. The emphasis is on utility-driven products powered by a global user base and verified identity.

Kokkalis will join a panel addressing a growing problem: proving someone is human online. As AI systems improve, bots can now mimic real users with high accuracy.

This makes it less easy to be trusted across digital platforms. The difference with Pi is that it centers around identity, but doesn’t display personal information. Thanks to its native KYC which is designed to guarantee authenticity, while still being private.

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The Push for Verified Digital Identity

AI’s emergence has transformed the ways in which whether or not content is trustworthy is determined online. Detecting fake accounts, automated interactions, and synthetic identities continues to be difficult.

Solving the “Human Problem” in Web3

Pi Network is using its identity layer as a solution. Rather than the traditional way of verifying, it adopts blockchain identity verification based on true users. This results in a system in which:

Users are verified once through KYC

Identity can be reused across applications

Platforms can filter out bots without collecting excessive data

The idea is to allow for trust on a large scale, without sacrificing user privacy. It is particularly important, especially as AI agents become more common as they interact with financial and social applications.

The shift is a shift in messaging and Pi’s message at Consensus is here to prove it. The project is evolving from being a mobile mining network to application development.

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Positioning for the AI-Driven Economy

These conversations are not random with regard to their timing. The more the use of AI is intertwining with everyday digital behaviors, the greater the need for dependable identity systems. Pi Network is marketing itself as infrastructure for this move:

Blockchain ensures transparency and immutability

Identity verification ensures authenticity

A large user base enables immediate network effects

The goal of this project is to enable applications where it’s essential to trust: finance, social applications, digital services, etc. Consensus 2026 is a platform for such communication.