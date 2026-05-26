Ondo’s Founder Nathan Allman Passed Away Unexpectedly

Key Takeaways:

Ondo Finance has shared an unexpected news on its official website about the death of the founder Nathan Allman.

Ian De Bode, the current president, will take over as CEO immediately.

Ondo claims its mission and operations will not be interrupted.

Ondo Finance has confirmed the shocking death of one of its top figures, Nathan Allman, the founder of the growing category of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) in the crypto space. It also announced its leadership transition with the naming of longtime President Ian De Bode as the new CEO of the company.

Ondo Confirms Founder’s Passing

In a statement shared on X, Ondo Finance said it was “with profound sadness” that it was announcing the unexpected passing of Nathan Allman. The company did not disclose the cause of death.

It is with profound sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Nathan Allman, Ondo’s founder. Our hearts are with his family and loved ones. Nate’s brilliance, humility, and drive shaped every part of what Ondo is today. His belief in the power of technology to create a… — Ondo Finance (@OndoFinance) May 25, 2026

Ondo credits Allman’s leadership in helping to form the firm’s vision of introducing traditional financial products onto blockchain networks and making financial services more accessible via tokenization.

The company said that he shaped the development of Ondo with technical insight, determination and a long term conviction. Ondo said that his vision of enhanced and efficient financial infrastructure continues to be found in the company’s products and business plan.

Allman’s passing was met with condolences from industry professionals, who were there to help fuel the growth of one of blockchain’s most promising markets.

Read More: Franklin Templeton Teams with Ondo to Launch 24/7 Tokenized ETFs

A Key Architect of the RWA Boom

Building Tokenized Finance

Formerly at Goldman Sachs, Allman launched Ondo Finance in 2021. When tokenization of securities was still an emerging solution, Ondo centered its efforts on bringing institutional quality financial assets onto the blockchain.

Under his direction, the protocol implemented some of its flagship products, such as tokenized U.S. Treasury products and yield-generating assets that are denominated in dollars. The products attracted both cryptosoft money and money from traditional finance looking for real-world asset exposure via blockchain.

The tokenization trend has been revealed in the last few years and is gaining momentum industrywide. RWAs are becoming one of crypto’s hottest sectors as major financial firms have intensively looked at how blockchain can represent bonds, money market funds, and other traditional assets.

Ondo emerged as one of the leading platforms in that market, with billions of dollars worth of tokenized assets and liquidity flowing through its ecosystem.

Ian De Bode Takes Over as CEO

The new CEO will be Ian De Bode, the company’s President for over two years, said Ondo.

While strategy, product development and day-to-day operations decisions are part of the norm for De Bode, the firm said that the move will not result in a significant organizational change.

Ondo’s managerial team is well-schooled and has a good framework of its operations, management said. The company said it remains focused on executing the roadmap established under Allman’s leadership, including expanding tokenized asset offerings and strengthening blockchain-based financial infrastructure.

“We will continue building what Nate started,” Ondo said, describing that commitment as the most meaningful way to honor its founder’s legacy.

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