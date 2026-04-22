NY Sues Coinbase, Gemini in $3B Clash Over Prediction Markets and Licensing Fight

Key Takeaways:

New York brings suit against Coinbase and Gemini in connection with unlicensed prediction markets

State claims platforms are illegal gambling under local law

Coinbase maintains that prediction markets should be regulated by the federal CFTC (as opposed to state regulations)

State regulators have begun launching a new legal fight in the U.S. crypto industry against prediction markets. The case presents the increasing tension between the enforcement at the federal level and the state level.

New York Targets Prediction Market Offerings

New York Attorney General Letitia James has sued Coinbase and Gemini, claiming that both exchanges did not obtain the appropriate gambling licenses to their products in their prediction market.

🚨NEW: NY Attorney General Letitia James has sued @coinbase and @Gemini, alleging they failed to obtain New York gambling licenses for their prediction market offerings, as the federal vs. state jurisdiction battle continues to escalate. The state vs. federal script has flipped… https://t.co/79QAwRwK0p — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) April 21, 2026

These services state that these are unlicensed betting services. As per the criticism, the users are able to speculate on event outcomes and New York considers this as a gambling law as opposed to a financial instrument.

Consumer protection was also an issue that was raised by authorities. The case cites the risk of exposure to younger gamers and absence of protective mechanisms present in controlled betting platforms.

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Federal vs. State Jurisdiction Comes into Focus

The case goes beyond licensing. It directly challenges how prediction markets are defined in U.S. law.

Coinbase disputes the state’s position. Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal stated that these markets are federally regulated derivatives, overseen by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

Competing Legal Interpretations

State view: Prediction markets are like gambling and should be locally licensed

Federal view: Financial derivatives such as contracts are managed nationally.

Core dispute: Which authority has the final say

Coinbase has expressed that the matter is under the jurisdiction of the federal court, implying a larger jurisdictional dispute.

This is a change of regulatory pressure. In the past, crypto companies would have found less relaxed environments on the federal level and more lenient ones in state conditions. However, even though federal policy is becoming more advantageous, some states are adopting a more aggressive approach.

Rising Stakes for Crypto Platforms

Prediction markets have also expanded rapidly with a particular appearance after greater demand in times of big political and economic happenings. Exchanges of these products place them as price discovery mechanisms, as opposed to betting.

Nevertheless, there has been the division of regulators. They are perceived as innovative financial products by some and as masqueraded gambling by others.

Both Gemini and Coinbase joined this industry at a time when competition charged among crypto exchanges. Their growth represents a more general phenomenon: exchanges are not just advancing into new high-engagement products but are also moving out of spot trading.

Read More: Argentina Blocks Polymarket, Orders Apple & Google to Remove Prediction App