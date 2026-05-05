Moscow Exchange Unveils 4 New Crypto Indexes, Targets 10 Assets in 2026 Expansion

Key Takeaways:

On May 13, Moscow Exchange will introduce the indexes of SOL, XRP, TRX, and BNB

The index pricing strategy derives major exchanges with Binance holding 50% weighting

Data is updated every 15 seconds, which is a sign that it is moving towards near real-time crypto benchmarks

The leading exchange in Russia is going further into alt coins with a new line of alt coins indices, a definite plunge into creating regulated exposure without actual token trading.

New Crypto Indexes Go Live May 13

The Moscow Exchange confirmed it will begin calculating four new crypto indexes tracking Solana, XRP, TRON, and BNB.

These benchmarks including MOEXSOL, MOEXXRP, MOEXTRX, and MOEXBNB expand the exchange’s crypto lineup beyond its existing Bitcoin and Ether indexes. The move shows a shift from focusing only on major assets to covering a broader range of high-volume tokens.

The indexes are not tradable assets themselves. Instead, they act as reference prices for future financial products such as derivatives.

How Pricing Will Be Calculated

The exchange will use a multi-source pricing model based on trading volume across four global platforms.

50% from Binance

20% from Bybit

15% from OKX

15% from Bitget

Faster Updates Across Trading Sessions

From May 13, all crypto indexes on the platform will update every 15 seconds. This replaces the previous once-a-day calculation model.

The change aligns the exchange more closely with the 24/7 nature of crypto markets. It also reduces lag and improves accuracy for institutional users relying on these benchmarks.

Read More: Arkham Launches Decentralized Trading With 800K Wallet Data on Solana

Built for Institutional Access

Crypto-linked instruments on the Moscow Exchange remain restricted to professional investors. This is in accordance with the local regulations whereby exposure to crypto prices as either derivatives and security can be made, but not by direct ownership.

The exchange has already launched futures tied to its Bitcoin and Ether indexes, along with crypto-linked ETFs. The new indexes could support similar products once enough pricing history is established.

Expansion Plans Already Underway

The four new indexes are part of a larger roadmap. The Moscow Exchange is also planning to develop its crypto benchmark portfolio to the minimum of 10 assets.

New entries in the future might be Dogecoin, Cardano, Chainlink and other significant tokens. This is an indication of planned out development and not a single development. Meanwhile, exchange is also testing more advanced instruments, such as perpetual futures indexed on crypto indexes.

Long-Term Strategy: From Indexes to Trading

Russia’s approach remains controlledFinancial instruments that are regulated are the target, whereas spot crypto trading is instantly opened. This will enable institutions to be exposed whilst remaining within the current legal frameworks. It also reduces custody risks tied to holding digital assets directly.

The exchange expects to eventually move further. It is planned that in early 2027, assuming no regulatory obstacles appear along the way, direct crypto trading may be introduced.

Read More: Teucrium Drops 2x Leveraged BNB ETF, Targeting Explosive Daily Gains for Traders