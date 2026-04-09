Morgan Stanley Unveils Bitcoin ETP With 0.14% Fee

Key Takeaways:

Morgan Stanley opened MSBT, an ETF based on Bitcoin, which tracks BTC based on an index.

The product is available under a low 0.14% fee and institutional levels of custody.

High risk of volatility and investors do not own Bitcoin directly in the fund.

The new product providing an opportunity to invest in Bitcoin is the first significant move of a traditional financial giant, Morgan Stanley, into crypto-linked securities.

Read More: Morgan Stanley Bitcoin ETF Filing Signals Fee War and Massive Crypto Shift

Morgan Stanley Enters Bitcoin ETP Market

Morgan Stanley introduced the Morgan Stanley Bitcoin Trust (MSBT), now trading on NYSE Arca. The product is designed to follow Bitcoin’s price using the CoinDesk Bitcoin Benchmark Rate.

MSBT gives investors exposure without requiring them to buy or store Bitcoin. Instead, they hold shares that reflect Bitcoin’s price movements, adjusted for fees and expenses.

The fund launched with a market price of $20.47 and a NAV of $20.42. Total net assets stood at about $1.02 million at launch.

Institutional Setup Behind the Product

To support the structure, Morgan Stanley uses both traditional and crypto-native infrastructure. BNY Mellon in turn serves as administrator as it is the one that is involved in accounting, recordkeeping and cash management. Coinbase is a digital asset custody company.

Dual-custody Approach

This compilation is designed to strike the balance between regulatory compliance and operational experience in crypto storage. It also simplifies the process to investors who do not want to have wallets and private keys.

How MSBT Works

The fund does not directly hold assets but tracks the performance of Bitcoin via a pricing benchmark. Key features:

Expense ratio: 0.14% (among the lowest in the market)

Shares trade at market price, not NAV

Possible small premium or discount depending on demand

Returns depend on Bitcoin’s price and the fund’s ability to track the benchmark efficiently.

Risks Investors Should Know

MSBT is not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It implies a lack of protection as opposed to conventional ETFs. The fund outlines some of the risks:

Bitcoin price volatility can be extreme

Investors can lose the full investment

Performance may differ from spot Bitcoin

The service targets investors who are cognizant of crypto risk but are interested in exposure via a familiar framework.

Expanding Crypto Offerings on Wall Street

The introduction is in tandem with Morgan Stanley Investment Management venturing into the digital space. The company operates an estimated 1.9 trillion, and develops additional crypto-linked investment products.

There is an institutional growing need to be regulated to crypto exposure. Offering a less costly entry point are products such as MSBT, particularly where a portfolio cannot directly own digital assets.

The move by Morgan Stanley squeezes the competition and indicates a shift in traditional finance into the crypto industry.

Read More: Morgan Stanley Names Digital-Asset Strategy Chief as Crypto ETFs and Wallet Plans Accelerate