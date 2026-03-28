Morgan Stanley Bitcoin ETF Filing Signals Fee War and Massive Crypto Shift

Key Takeaways:

Morgan Stanley submitted a spot BTC ETF S-1 to track the price of BTC directly

The proposed trust is a non-leveraged exposure to passive exposure to derivatives and active trading

Approved, it would result in a new fee war and relocate billions in the crypto investment products

Another new filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reunites a prominent Wall Street player with the crypto industry. The move signals intensifying competition in the rapidly evolving Bitcoin ETF market.

Read More: Morgan Stanley Files First-Ever Bitcoin and Solana ETFs, Opening Wall Street’s Gates to Crypto

Morgan Stanley Pushes Into Spot Bitcoin ETF Market

Morgan Stanley has filed an application with the Securities and Exchange Commission that is a registration statement of the Morgan Stanley Bitcoin Trust, a proposed exchange-traded fund that will track the price of Bitcoin.

The product is structured as a passive vehicle. It does not seek to out-compete the market and trade in the format of Bitcoin. Rather, it merely follows the movements of BTC prices with a benchmark anchored on the key spot exchanges.

The ETF would list on the NYSE Arca as “MSBT” (when regulatory approval is obtained).

The trust offers the investor an exposure to conventional brokerage accounts unlike direct crypto ownership. This lowers operational friction for institutions that cannot hold crypto directly.

Read More: Morgan Stanley Names Digital-Asset Strategy Chief as Crypto ETFs and Wallet Plans Accelerate

How the Bitcoin Trust Actually Works

The fund will hold real Bitcoin, secured by custodians including Coinbase Custody Trust Company and Bank of New York Mellon.

Creation and Redemption Model

Shares are created with large batches in cash or Bitcoin

Authorized participants are responsible for providing liquidity and conducting arbitrage activities

Bitcoin is only purchased or sold when shares are created or redeemed

No Active Strategy

Strict Passive Exposure

The trust avoids leverage, derivatives, and speculative trading. It has no purpose but to follow the price of the Bitcoin benchmark as close as possible without any fees and costs. This structure resembles the current spot ETFs, where differentiation is a minor consideration: the battle of cost and distribution is the major one.

Fee Pressure Could Reshape the ETF Landscape

The filing omits the specific confirmation of final fees, but market expectations are of the aggressive pricing. The rival bitcoin ETFs are already in close competition and any tiny change in fee can unleash huge capital flight.

Since the majority of spot Bitcoin ETFs provide almost identical exposure, the financial advisors can move funds between products with ease. This provides great motivations on the performance by issuers to cut off competitors.

Morgan Stanley has a significant edge to offer, its wealth management network all over the world. Although it may only reallocate billions in its ETF with small changes in the distribution of its clients.