Michael Saylor Sparks Fresh Bitcoin Buy Buzz as Strategy Nears $62B BTC Stockpile

Key Takeaways:

Michael Saylor wrote, “Back to work. $BTC”, suggesting Strategy will once again start buying Bitcoins.

Currently the largest corporate Bitcoin holder in the world is Strategy with 818,000 BTC.

The news follows days after controversy involving Saylor’s remarks about perhaps selling small amounts of BTC to pay out dividends.

The crypto market is in a state of speculation once again, with Michael Saylor once again sharing on X, using his infamous sentence, “Back to work. $BTC.”

This post immediately garnered Bitcoin traders and Strategy investors attention because it’s not long after a comparable message from Saylor precedes big Bitcoin buys by the company. The timing comes particularly after Strategy suspended its purchases previously following a disclosure to investors.

Read More: Strategy Hits Bitcoin Break-Even at $75K

Strategy’s Bitcoin Machine May Be Starting Again

Previously called MicroStrategy, the last addition to Strategy’s Bitcoin treasury was made on April 27, when the company acquired 3,273 Bitcoins for approximately $255 million.

The purchase brought the firm’s Bitcoin holdings to 818,334, making it one of the biggest publicly known corporate Bitcoin wallets. Given the current prices, this hoard is worth tens of billions of dollars.

Saylor’s recent blog post has raised hope for another acquisition offer in the near future. Many traders have been following his social media posts and disclosures for the last few years and his cryptic references to Bitcoin were consistently followed by official purchase announcements the following day.

The company’s transaction price is still much lower than the current price of Bitcoin, and it is in a significant profit despite the volatility.

Read More: Saylor Claims STRC Beats S&P 500 Volatility While Paying 11.5% Yield Surge

Debate Grows Over Possible Bitcoin Sales

Saylor’s Dividend Comments Triggered Backlash

The new speculation around buying occurred just days after a buying frenzy after Strategy’s first-quarter earnings call sparked debate throughout the crypto sector.

Some critics stated that a company with more than 4% of all the Bitcoin could generate negative sentiment, or further selling pressure in the market if it decided to sell its BTC. Other people claimed that it is a move streamlining Strategy’s flexibility.

A number of Bitcoin supporters championed the notion, claiming restricting the selling of these tokens as part of treasury management would have little effect on the long-term course of Bitcoin. In addition, supporters highlighted that Bitcoin trading volume is always in billions of dollars on a daily basis and significantly higher than trading of those present as part of the dividends.

Bitcoin Traders Watch Strategy Closely

Since Bitcoin’s company, Strategy, employed the company’s aggressive treasury strategy in 2020, its influence over Bitcoin market sentiment has soared, and such influence is expected in the coming months.

When each new announcement comes out about a purchase, many institutional investors receive the windfall of attention, as do any crypto traders and public companies looking at this kind of treasury.

Even when markets are weak, Saylor has been one of the most vocal and prominent corporate supporters of bitcoin. His new note comes following Bitcoin trading at near-record highs and when institutional demand and spot ETF inflows continue to influence market dynamics.

So far, all the market has to wait is to see if “Back to work” turns out to be another billion-dollar Bitcoin accumulation move in the next few days.