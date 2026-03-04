Key Takeaways:

Although MiCA has raised both costs and the compliance bar, credible entry routes remain open for firms prepared to meet heightened scrutiny and operate across Europe.

Bulgaria, Lithuania, Poland, Malta, and Cyprus stand out as among the most relevant jurisdictions for pursuing a MiCA license today.

Firms must evaluate how each country interprets, enforces, and implements the rules nationally to select a jurisdiction best tailored to their business model.

The Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation is no longer a distant, science-fiction-like future where the permission to intergalactic travel is issued by the single Galactic Republic overseeing it all. Rather, it is now the modern reality for crypto businesses looking to operate within the EU.

With a single authorization now enabling crypto-asset service providers (CASPs) to passport their services across the entire Europe, the authorities have harmonized rules while simultaneously promoting and intensifying competition among the EU member states to attract firms within their borders.

MiCA has completely revolutionized Europe’s crypto regulatory landscape, turning jurisdiction selection from a matter of administrative formality into a defining decision that lays the long-term foundation for any crypto firm intending to enter the EU digital asset market.

As EU-wide MiCA implementation nears its end, several jurisdictions are appearing as the rising stars, the most attractive gateways for new entrants seeking to get a CASP license. A growing number of jurisdictions focus on providing efficient, cost-effective entry points for small businesses, while others rely on regulatory maturity, established reputation, and bespoke ecosystems to attract larger groups and more complex corporate structures.

The landscape has shifted, and the rating of European front-runners attracting the strongest interest is being rewritten from scratch, as several countries now emerge as clear standouts with their purpose-fit conditions in the current EU CASP licensing landscape.

Cost-Effective Routes to MiCA License

Even with MiCA raising the compliance bar overall, several EU countries – most notably Lithuania, Bulgaria, and Poland – still provide an affordable entry point to secure a CASP license. These three jurisdictions combine relatively moderate setup and operating costs with regulatory environments that aim to align Europe’s new rules with modern businesses’ needs.

Lithuania has already earned a reputation as a fintech hub, with local regulators having vast experience overseeing innovative financial services. While the new harmonized framework has undoubtedly made compliance more demanding across Europe, Lithuania still offers a rare combination of rigorous oversight, efficient setup without excessive overhead, and genuine support for next-generation business models, making it a reliable option in a post-MiCA landscape.

Equally prominent is Bulgaria, offering another budget-friendly option for crypto businesses to enter the EU without compromising full MiCA compliance. Even though MiCA has not yet fully taken effect in Bulgaria, the overall cost of starting and running a compliant crypto business is expected to remain competitive EU-wide, including company formation, license acquisition, salaries, and office expenses. On top of that, the country boasts one of Europe’s most business-friendly tax regimes and a thriving startup ecosystem welcoming digital asset and crypto projects.

Beyond the aforementioned two, Poland remains equally relevant for small crypto businesses. Before MiCA, the country hosted the highest number of virtual asset service providers (VASPs) across Europe due to an accessible and low-touch regime, and remains a sound choice to this date. Despite the temporary setback with the President of Poland vetoing the crypto bill and delaying formal market regulation, adoption of the legislation is unavoidable, with compliance costs expected to remain reasonable while maintaining its transparent, favorable tax landscape. Under MiCA, therefore, Poland is proving to be a pragmatic option for crypto firms willing to start a digital asset business in the EU.

Although MiCA has undoubtedly raised entry and compliance costs, effectively cutting access to some micro crypto projects, it has not eliminated the opportunity altogether, with cost-effective solutions still in place for serious players ready to withstand regulatory scrutiny.

Malta and Cyprus CASP License: Still a Way Out

While cost-effectiveness remains a fundamental factor shaping the choice for many crypto companies, it is far from the only driver for firms selecting the country for licensing.

In this regard, Malta remains front and center as one of Europe’s most mature cryptocurrency markets. Long before the introduction of EU-wide regulation, the country was already a popular destination for blockchain and virtual asset companies, having pioneered bespoke crypto rules and the necessary expertise now guiding its national MiCA implementation.

With hands-on experience regulating crypto-native business models, including where complex structures apply, the Maltese authorities can give firms greater certainty and fewer surprises along the way. For firms used to more restrictive environments, Malta’s long-established credibility within the EU can far outweigh comparatively higher setup and ongoing compliance costs.

Along with Malta, Cyprus is known as a major European hub for digital asset businesses. The jurisdiction blends MiCA-aligned compliance with flexible structuring, competitive taxation, and mature crypto and fintech ecosystems, making Cyprus a natural choice for companies integrating regulated crypto activity with tax-efficient global structuring.

Importantly, thanks to its competitive IP Box regime, Cyprus offers a meaningful advantage for firms with R&D development sitting at the heart of their overall business strategy.

Choosing the Right MiCA License

Although MiCA introduced a harmonized legal framework across Europe, its practical implementation remains subject to each state’s decision. Licensing timelines, regulatory expectations, and operational scrutiny can be interpreted, enforced, and applied differently.

A decision on where to operate cannot rest on a general understanding of MiCA implications; instead, firms must scrutinize how each member state applies the rules, what supervisory authorities expect in practice, which models are most likely to succeed in a given environment, and what this means for their crypto business.

In moments like these, seasoned advisors like Inteliumlaw can help crypto firms navigate the nuances of getting a CASP license in Cyprus and other key European jurisdictions, which they deemed the most relevant today, according to an internal analysis. Most importantly, they make European crypto firms’ lives easier by narrowing down the top destination list to one country that best suits the business’s long-term needs.

As the MiCA era has now become a practical reality, the choice of the right jurisdiction now determines whether crypto businesses in Europe will succeed or face troubles at mill all along the way.