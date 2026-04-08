MEXC Names New CEO After $1B User Giveaway, Targets ‘Trade Everything’ Expansion

Key Takeaways:

Vugar Usi as CEO as the exchange embarks on new expansion with 90.9 percentage point YoY growth.

The platform refunded more than a billion dollars to users via its zero-fee model, increasing adoption.

The new strategy is geared towards multi-asset trading, global expansion, and increased compliance standards.

MEXC is restructuring its leadership at a critical time. The exchange is going to scale quickly and is currently accelerating to more of a one-stop trading platform beyond crypto.

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Leadership Shift Signals New Growth Phase

MEXC has formally appointed Vugar Usi as its new CEO, a significant change, as the company is on its eighth anniversary.

Crypto expanded. Access didn’t. That changes now.@usithetalk is stepping in as CEO of #MEXC. We’re opening a new chapter and the gate to infinite opportunities ∞ https://t.co/O1GnyRTvGI pic.twitter.com/GeZDsQwkyr — MEXC (@MEXC) April 8, 2026

The move comes after a year of rapid expansion. The exchange registered an annual 90.9 percent growth and ascended to position number one in the world in terms of trading volume. Concurrently, it launched a free model, which refunded over a billion dollars to users.

Usi also used to work as Chief Operating Officer, where he worked on enhancing transparency and enhancing risk controls. His advancement is indicative of moving to execution, scale, and leaner operations as MEXC goes global.

Zero Fees Strategy Drives User Growth

One of the major pillars of the ascension of MEXC is its zero-fee trading model. The exchange eliminated trading costs in large markets, eliminating one of the largest obstacles to retail users. This strategy was effective in summoning new traders and encouraging trading, particularly when markets are volatile.

Usi has clarified that this scheme will remain. He does not ruin zero fees as a short term campaign tool, but as a structural benefit. The company is positioning itself as a platform in which the users retain the majority of their gains, as opposed to incurring high execution fees.

Expanding Beyond Crypto Trading

“Trade Everything” Vision Takes Shape

With the new management, MEXC is set to venture outside of pure crypto trading. The platform is getting ready to assimilate conventional-style assets using the such infrastructure as MT5, as well as newer crops of segments just like prediction markets. The idea is to have a unitary-trading environment where users are able to locate various asset classes in the same location.

This movement is emblematic of a wider trend in the industry where the perceptions of borders between crypto and derivatives and traditional finance are becoming blurred. Accessibility is the strategy at Usi. He holds that despite the growth in the market, there are still numerous users who experience fragmented platforms and gaps in accessing opportunities.

Focus on Risk, Compliance, and Global Scale

With MEXC growing, risk management and compliance are taking center-stage.

The firm has already been improving the inside controls, but is now focused on being much more in line with international regulatory standards. The experience of working in Web3 and in a traditional corporate environment should help Usi to do this transition.

MEXC also intends to enhance the standards of governance and enhance transparency to the extent it ventures into new categories of assets, which are subjected to more regulatory scrutiny. Meanwhile, the exchange is expanding the business around the globe, aiming at spreading into the areas where people still have little access to crypto.

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Brand Evolution and Market Positioning

With the new leadership, MEXC has unveiled a new branding.

The new design is based on its Infinite Opportunities vision, whereby the design focuses on openness and internationality. It also fits within the push that the platform is taking towards a multi-asset ecosystem.

Having impressive growth indicators, vigorous pricing policies, and a well-defined roadmap of expansion, MEXC is emerging as a strong competitor among the largest and most powerful international exchanges.