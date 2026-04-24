Metaplanet Unleashes $50M Bitcoin Bet as 20th Bond Sale Fuels Massive Corporate BTC Accumulation

Key Takeaways:

Zero-interest bonds of JPY 8 billion ($50 million) issued by Metaplanet to purchase more Bitcoin.

The complete issuance of bonds was dedicated to EVO FUND, which prolonged the debt-driven approach of Bitcoin treasury by Metaplanet.

The move was an indicator of institutional belief in the accumulation of Bitcoin despite the tumultuous economic times.

The strategy of doubling down on Bitcoin has been repeated by Metaplanet by a new bond issue which is specifically aimed at growing its treasury portfolio. The latest move adds momentum to a growing trend of public companies using capital markets, not operating cash, to accumulate digital assets.

Metaplanet Raises Fresh Capital for Bitcoin Purchases

Tokyo-listed Metaplanet announced the issuance of its 20th series of ordinary bonds worth JPY 8 billion, or roughly $50 million, with all proceeds scheduled for Bitcoin acquisition. The bonds carry zero interest and are set to mature in April 2027.

The structure stands out because it allows Metaplanet to access large-scale funding without immediate borrowing costs. The entire issuance went to EVO FUND, which has repeatedly participated in the company’s financing efforts tied to Bitcoin accumulation.

Unlike traditional corporate treasury strategies that depend on surplus cash reserves, Metaplanet is using structured financing to increase exposure to BTC. That approach continues drawing comparisons to debt-backed Bitcoin strategies seen among other publicly traded firms.

The company also disclosed flexible early redemption provisions. EVO FUND can request redemption before maturity, while Metaplanet may redeem portions of the bonds if future financings with the same investor reach specified thresholds.

Read More: Metaplanet Buys $451M in Bitcoin, Amasses 35,102 BTC and Posts 568% BTC Yield in 2025

Debt-Funded Treasury Model Gains Scale

This latest raise reinforces that Metaplanet is not treating Bitcoin as a passive reserve asset. It is actively expanding holdings through repeated capital raises.

Zero-Coupon Bonds Remain Core to Strategy

Zero-interest bonds have become central to the firm’s playbook. Metaplanet can reduce the cost of financing whilst maintaining liquidity to buy Bitcoin by issuing debt without paying any coupons.

That is important because some more institutions are considering BTC as a treasury asset but are under pressure to be capital efficient. The design of Metaplanet provides an example of a structure in which companies have a chance to expose themselves without affecting the operating cash flow.

The time frame is also interesting because institutional demand in terms of Bitcoin treasury strategies has been escalating. Public companies are increasingly looking beyond spot accumulation and considering more structured ways to add digital assets to balance sheets.

Market Sees Institutional Signal in New Bond Issuance

The JPY 8 billion raise is also being watched as a broader confidence signal for crypto-focused financing.

A $50 million raise dedicated solely to Bitcoin suggests investors remain willing to back treasury accumulation even during uncertain market cycles. That is especially relevant because the capital is already earmarked, not intended for general corporate purposes.

Metaplanet said the issuance is expected to have minimal impact on consolidated financial results for fiscal 2026, reinforcing that management sees the financing as manageable rather than disruptive.

Read More: Metaplanet Unveils ¥22.7B “MERCURY” Preferred Shares to Turbocharge Its Bitcoin Buying Strategy