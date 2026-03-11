Mastercard Launches Crypto Partner Program With 85+ Firms to Power Global On-Chain Payments

Key Takeaways:

Mastercard unites 85 or more crypto firms, payment providers and financial institutions.

It is focused on the practical applications of blockchain such as cross-border remittances, settlements, B2B payments, and Global payouts.

The purpose is to combine the blockchain technology with the Mastercard global network of cards, to make use of scalable and compliant crypto payment solutions.

Digital assets are no longer in the realms of speculation and venture into actual financial infrastructure. It is why Mastercard launched a universal program to accelerate the innovation of blockchain technology with the traditional payment system.

The Mastercard Crypto Partner Program connects dozens of industry participants to develop real-world applications for on-chain payments and financial services.

Mastercard Brings 85+ Crypto Firms Into One Global Initiative

Mastercard announced the launch of its Crypto Partner Program, a global collaboration platform that includes more than 85 companies across the digital asset ecosystem.

The participants transition to crypto-native startups to large payment providers and banks. The program brings together a systematic setting in which players are able to collaborate with the Mastercard teams to build fresh products and payment solutions.

The company reported that the program indicates an increased change in the industry of digital assets. Real operational problems in finance are increasingly being tackled in blockchain technology, and current systems are frequently operating under the hood.

Some of the important applications on the table are those of cross-border remittances, corporate payments, settlements, and high-volume payouts.

Connecting Blockchain Innovation With Global Payment Rails

The move that Mastercard pursues is to combine blockchain network capabilities with its already established international payments infrastructure.

Combining On-Chain Technology With Traditional Payments

The program connects participants to Mastercard in coming up with solutions aimed at integrating blockchain into current payment processes. This implies the combination of the speed and programmability of digital assets with the card network and merchant infrastructure of Mastercard.

This aims at transforming blockchain concepts into products that operate dependably in markets as well as fulfill regulatory and compliance requirements. With common structures and conventions in place, Mastercard is optimistic to outpace scalable blockchain-powered financial services.

Building on Existing Crypto and Blockchain Initiatives

The new initiative is based on the current activity of Mastercard in the digital asset world. The company has initiated a number of programs in the last couple of years to support blockchain innovation.

The Start path, an entrepreneur accelerator initiative of Mastercard, is one of these, having a separate blockchain and digital asset track. Another platform that the company operates is Engage, which facilitates the collaboration between fintechs and partners of Mastercard.

The other major program is the Crypto Card program whereby crypto wallets and exchanges are allowed to issue payment cards to enable their users to spend digital assets at the global merchant network of Mastercard. These initiatives have grounded the path to the enhanced collaboration of old-era financial systems with blockchain firms.