MARA Unveils Bitcoin Foundation, Backs 8 Billion Users With Security, Freedom, and Network Defense

Key Takeaways:

MARA introduced the MARA Foundation, aimed at assisting Bitcoin security, access to self-custody, and open-source development.

The initiative has various areas of focus, including the sustainability of the fee market, quantum risk defense, and global education in Bitcoin.

MARA is also not just focusing on mining but has established itself as a steward of Bitcoin infrastructure and adoption over time.

MARA has unveiled a big new Bitcoin initiative which extends its operation way beyond mining. The MARA Foundation, announced at Bitcoin 2026, seeks to benefit the health of the Bitcoin network itself, as well as promote education, security research, and financial independence efforts worldwide.

Today at @TheBitcoinConf, @MARA CEO @fgthiel announced the launch of MARA Foundation. The MARA Foundation represents MARA’s strategic commitment to supporting the health of the Bitcoin network, outside of our responsibilities as miners alone. We believe Bitcoin embodies the… pic.twitter.com/3HHWF6jPiT — MARA Foundation (@MARAFoundation_) April 27, 2026

This action follows as the debate concerning network sustainability, miner incentives, and long-term security have risen within the entire Bitcoin ecosystem.

MARA Expands From Mining Into Bitcoin Infrastructure

The foundation marks a strategic shift. Rather than limiting its role to securing blocks and growing hashrate, MARA is now committing resources to protecting the network’s underlying resilience.

A major focus is supporting Bitcoin’s long-term security budget, especially the development of a stronger fee market as block subsidies continue to decline over time.

The problem is increasing attention as the role of transaction fees in maintaining a miner’s economics in the coming years is projected to increase. The move by MARA to focus on this area would indicate that the company perceives network economics as a strategic, rather than a technical problem.

The foundation further committed to funding open-source Bitcoin development, such as dedicated to scaling, experimental mining, and infrastructure grounded in significant user needs.

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Security and Self-Custody Take Center Stage

Another major pillar is hardening Bitcoin against emerging risks.

Quantum Defense Moves Into Focus

MARA specifically referred to threats around quantum computing, with this subject matter frequently discussed in scholarly settings and rarely mentioned in company Bitcoin strategies. Identifying quantum resilience as one of its areas of interest, the foundation is sending a message that long-term security planning should not be limited to the existing threats.

The project is also highly oriented towards the increase in the availability of self-custodial Bitcoin. That is to support Bitcoin users who need this economic sovereignty to help them in areas experiencing inflationary stress, capital controls, or a lack of access to banking services.

This falls in line with a larger trend in crypto where self-custody is being positioned as an element of an asset, rather than a technical choice.

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Education Push Targets Builders and Policymakers

Education forms another major component of the foundation’s agenda. MARA indicated that it will do so through the application of education of developers, teachings of a multilingual nature of Bitcoin, and outreach to policymakers and activists.

This is important since regulatory frameworks are still developing and governments have increasingly become a catalyst when it comes to the development of Bitcoin infrastructure.