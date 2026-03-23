Mantle TVL Explodes 230% to $755M, Overtakes Avalanche and Sui in DeFi Race

Key Takeaways:

DeFi TVL Mantle surged to over $755 million, over 230% in six months

It even beats giants such as Avalanche and Sui in total value locked.

The increasing hardness of the ecosystem and the CeDeFi transitions make the momentum retain its pace.

Mantle established itself as a valid competitor in DeFi. Its recent milestone demonstrates that there is a flow of liquidity into newer high-growth ecosystems.

Mantle Surpasses Major Layer 1 Rivals

Mantle also sees its total value locked (TVL) passing the milestone of $755 million for the first time, according to data from DeFiLlama. This helps the network surpass long-established Layer 1 blockchains like Avalanche and Sui in DeFi liquidity.

Fresh off @DefiLlama: Mantle has outpaced multiple major chains in DeFi TVL for the first time, crossing $755M with over 230% growth in 6 months. MoMNTum, undeniable. pic.twitter.com/c9dc1156YN — Mantle (@Mantle_Official) March 23, 2026

This milestone indicates a strong acceleration. Just in the last six months, the TVL of Mantle was still significantly lower. Since then, it has increased more than 230%, one of the fastest speeds in the current market cycle. Different from short-time liquidity spikes this growth momentum seems to be stable. Funds continue to flow into Mantle despite the broader market environment being relatively cautious.

Read More: Avalanche RWA TVL Jumps 69% to $1.33B in Q4 as BlackRock, ETFs Fuel Onchain Surge

Growth Fueled by Ecosystem Expansion

Mantle is a rise of Climbing due to its growing system and the embedding it is drawing in DeFi protocols. One of the reasons is that it is rolling on large lending platforms.

The number of people using stuff such as Aave has increased hence increasing borrowing and lending within the network. Also increased associations with centralized platforms equates to increased liquidity and users.

Read More: Sui Network Restarts After 6-Hour Outage, Restoring $1B+ Onchain Activity

Key Drivers Behind the Surge

Increased DeFi activity through lending and borrowing markets

Expansion of yield-generating products within the ecosystem

Easier access for users bridging assets into Mantle

Growing list of supported assets and integrations

All that’s bringing on board retail and institutional liquidity, and positions Mantle with a better presence in the DeFi landscape.

CeDeFi and RWA Strategy Gains Traction

Mantle does not simply grow larger; it is also establishing itself within the base of big stories making crypto take the next step.

Bridging Centralized and Decentralized Finance

One of the larger portions of Mantle plan is to go to CeDeFi, and combine both centralized exchange liquidity with decentralized foundations. That allows the user to explore DeFi opportunities and enjoy the advantages of centralized platforms regarding their size and coverage.

At the same time, Mantle is eyeing RWA integration. Assets are tokenized such as bond or credit products, but bigger in DeFi, so Mantle is preparing its infra to serve that.

Momentum Signals Shift in DeFi Landscape

The bigger change in the liquidity spills across blockchains is demonstrated in the jump by Mantle over Avalanche and Sui.

Newer ecosystems with strong infrastructure and user access are gaining ground over older networks. Mantle’s ability to combine growth, integration, and narrative positioning has made it one of the standout performers in DeFi right now.

With TVL continuing to rise and ecosystem activity expanding, Mantle is quickly moving into the upper tier of DeFi networks.