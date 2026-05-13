KRWQ, Korean Stablecoin, Announced the Expansion to Solana

Key Takeaways:

KRWQ, the stablecoin backed by Korean currency by IQ and Frax, is launching on Solana to extend on-chain KRW liquidity.

The project will aim to facilitate cross margin and FX trading, arbitrage, and perpetual futures between KRW and USD stablecoins.

As the stablecoin market becomes increasingly competitive, one of the major factors driving the choice of Solana was its high settlement velocity coupled with its rich DeFi liquidity.

Crypto market has received a fresh boost to the decentralized finance sector with the addition of a stablecoin pegged to South Korea’s won currency to the Solana network called KRWQ. The launch comes after another stride in connecting the Korean crypto trading market to the rest of the world with won liquidity.

BREAKING: KRWQ, the Korean won stablecoin, is expanding to Solana. Unifying $100B+ in daily KRW liquidity onchain. https://t.co/ipiahlMmWA pic.twitter.com/l4ArFP8kRQ — Solana (@solana) May 13, 2026

KRWQ Expands to Solana as Competition in Stablecoins Heats Up

IQ announced that the launch of the Korean won-denominated asset KRW will be official in partnership with Frax, one of the largest DeFi ecosystems in the crypto space. Previously, the stablecoin has been launched on Base, Coinbase’s layer-2 network, and has since grown in usage with additional trading integrations.

The company notes that KRWQ will enable crypto-native trading to gain more access to Korean won liquidity. The won trading volume in traditional offshore derivatives markets has been significant, however, access to liquidity for trading KRW derivatives in decentralized finance has been comparatively lower than dollar-based stablecoins like USDT and USDC.

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With its launch on Solana, KRW is expected to access the fast settlement speeds, reduced transaction fees, and increased availability of DEX liquidity. The stablecoin will be used for perpetual futures trading, on-chain FX, and KRW to USD trading arbitrage opportunities.

Solana Continues Building Momentum in Global Stablecoin Markets

The launch adds to Solana’s growing role in the stablecoin sector. The blockchain has been gaining traction in the areas of payments, memecoins, decentralized exchanges, and tokenization of assets over the last year. The volume of transactions in stablecoins on Solana has also surged, resonating with the trend of people looking for quicker ways to move their stablecoins from Ethereum.

Korean Won Stablecoins Could Open a New DeFi Niche

While most of the stablecoins market continues to be dollar-backed, the regional fiat stablecoins are beginning to gain traction. A token backed by the Korean cryptocurrency exchange KRW could open up new avenues for Korean traders wishing to access domestic currency liquidity without exclusively going through centralized exchanges.

It’s also interesting that it comes at a time when South Korea’s regulators are also discussing more comprehensive laws on digital assets and stablecoins. Local stablecoins have been a growing focus of interest for analysts as a possible link between traditional finance and blockchain-based markets.

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