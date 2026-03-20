Kentucky Bill Sparks Crypto Shock as Hardware Wallet Backdoor Threatens Self-Custody

Key Takeaways:

A potential change to the HB 380 in Kentucky would require the hardware wallet makers to offer seed-phrase resets.

According to the Bitcoin Policy Institute, this would effectively get rid of self-custody.

The demand is technologically impossible and it would force consumers to centralized services.

A controversial update to a Kentucky crypto bill is drawing sharp backlash across the industry. Critics say it could undermine one of crypto’s core principles: self-custody.

Kentucky Bill Targets Hardware Wallet Design

The amendment proposed for HB 380, a broader bill about virtual currency kiosk management, providing strict requirements on wallet hardware providers.

According to new content, enterprises will be required to support customers to reset sensitive information such as seed phrases. This clause is allegedly added to the end period of the legislative process, triggering concerns about the lack of supervision and also technical inability.

The Bitcoin Policy Institute put the matter on the radar, saying that the requirement is incompatible with the construction of hardware wallets. These machines are programmed in such a way that the user seed phrases can also not be retrieved by the manufacturers.

Read More: Ripple Survey: 89% Prioritize Custody as 72% Say Crypto Is Now Mandatory Edge

Why the Seed Phrase Requirement Is Controversial

Security Model at Risk

Crypto ownerships are based on seed phrases. They are the final card that unlocks cash put on a wallet. Making manufacturers offer recovery facilities would place a backdoor, which directly goes against the very principle of this security model of non-custodial wallets; only its user can control the wallet.

According to developers such a feature is not only risky, such a feature is structurally incapable of being implemented in the way these systems work. The work arrests may undermine the encryption standards exposing users to attacks.

Push Toward Centralization Concerns Experts

The industry lobbyists are cautioning that the amendment may extend to other states other than Kentucky. In case implemented, the users could be coerced to accept central custodians rather than self-custodianship solutions.

This allows more exposure to hacks, mismanagement, or failure of the platform- which crypto aims to mitigate. The Bitcoin Policy Institute focused on the fact that such regulation might undermine financial autonomy.

It has called on legislators to strike the provision out of the bill, before it goes on to the next stage in the Senate.

Read More: US Appeals Court Rejects Custodia Bank’s Fed Account Bid in Major Blow to Crypto Bank

Legislative Timeline and Next Steps

This bill has received some political support and can be easily approved by the senate in Kentucky. There are signals indicating that a final vote can happen within the next few days if no change is done.

Meanwhile, lobbying organizations are strongly active and warn policymakers that this amendment can create a dangerous precedent in managing the U.S. crypto industry. The core problem is whether users can continue to control their digital assets without mandatory accessing via third-party.