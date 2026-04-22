Justin Sun Files $45M Lawsuit Over Frozen WLFI Tokens in Trump-Linked Clash

Key Takeaways:

Justin Sun claimed in a lawsuit against World Liberty Financial the frozen $WLFI tokens of approximately $45M

Sun says his property was burned and his voting rights (his tokens) taken away

There is a proposed controversial proposal of governance which might indefinitely lock those who are disobedient holders

One of the biggest controversies concerning a high profile crypto-creator and a politically associated DeFi project has recently broken out. The case now moves to a U.S. federal court, raising fresh questions about token ownership and governance control.

Read More: Justin Sun Blasts $62B WLFI Vote as “Scam”

Lawsuit Targets Token Freeze and Lost Rights

Justin Sun confirmed he filed a lawsuit in California against World Liberty Financial. The lawsuit aims to safeguard his rights as an owner of $WLFI tokens.

Today, I filed a lawsuit in California federal court against World Liberty Financial to protect my legal rights as a holder of $WLFI tokens. I have always been—and remain—an ardent supporter of President Trump and his Administration’s efforts to make America crypto friendly.… — H.E. Justin Sun 👨‍🚀 🌞 (@justinsuntron) April 22, 2026

Sun claims that the project team ordered to freeze all his tokens without justifiable reasons. This move, he argued, also deprived him of the rights to governance as he can not vote on significant proposals that directly affect his investment.

He also alleged that the team would “burn” or destroy permanently his tokens. In crypto, asset eradication can occur through token burning that eliminates assets.

Sun underlined that he tried to work out the matter one-on-one. In his words, this action of being denied the chance to have his rights reinstated again and again to have the tokens unfrozen, and finally having to go to court.

Dispute Centers on Governance Control

Controversial Proposal Sparks Backlash

The tensions intensified as World Liberty came out with a proposal on governance on April 15. The holders of the tokens will have stringent terms as it is outlined in the plan.

In the proposal, the user who will not specifically adopt the new terms will be locked out indefinitely. It also adds a condition of 10% burning of tokens of advisors.

To the original investors, there is a two-year lock-up and two-year vesting schedule on the proposal. Sun severely criticized these terms and referred to them as being detrimental to the community.

It is even more complicated, as his tokens are frozen. This implies that he is not in a position to vote in support or against the proposal despite it having implications on his holdings.

Read More: SEC Seeks $10M Settlement in Justin Sun Case as Claims Against TRON Founder Get Dropped

Political Ties Add Complexity

World Liberty Financial has connections with supporters of Donald Trump, which further politicizes the conflict.

Although the lawsuit was filed, Sun came out to state that his stand to support Trump and his pro-crypto United States policy has not changed. He put it in perspective as a battle against particular people in the project rather than the political leadership.

Sun contended that his action was unfair and thus subject to discrimination, as well as lacking in transparency, which he argued ought to be the hallmark of crypto systems.

Investor Rights in Focus

One of the most pressing problems in decentralized finance, as mentioned in the case, is token control. Although blockchain systems are designed to facilitate decentralization, project teams still have the power to exert a lot of control by using smart contracts and governance frameworks.

The power to freeze tokens and limit voting in this case questions the degree of decentralisation of such systems.

The result of this lawsuit will have a significant precedent. It can affect the design of governance rules in projects, dispute settlement, and control balancing in developers and token holders.

The case is awaiting resolution in the courts and so far both parties have taken hard stances regarding the case.