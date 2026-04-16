Justin Sun Blasts $62B WLFI Vote as “Scam”

Key Takeaways:

World Liberty Financial has been accused by Justin Sun of a “governance scam”

It may affect more than 62 billion WLFI tokens (such as long-term lockups and burns)

Sun asserts that opposing voters are punished, and anonymous wallets are where the truth really lies

One of the most controversial projects in crypto is being shaken by a significant governance conflict. The reproach is made by one of the leading investors, and this appears to be a new issue of concern of decentralization and control.

Justin Sun Calls Out WLFI Governance Proposal

Justin Sun publicly attacked a new governance proposal from World Liberty Financial, calling it “one of the most absurd governance scams” he has seen.

This Is World Tyranny, Not World Liberty Financial — Here’s Why This proposal has been packaged as a “governance alignment signal” and a “long-term commitment,” but strip away the packaging and what you have is one of the most absurd governance scams I have ever seen. Let me… https://t.co/sJhFMnLWsJ — H.E. Justin Sun 👨‍🚀 🌞 (@justinsuntron) April 15, 2026

The proposal centers on restructuring token unlock schedules and long-term commitments. It also spans over 62 billion WLFI tokens such as early supporter allocations, team member allocations and institutional allocations.

Within the plan, thousands of tokens would be held as long-term holds and some could be burned off forever. The project frames this as a move to align incentives and reduce circulating supply.

Sun disagrees. Interestingly, he gives his argument that the structure is crafted to compel approval as opposed to the actual community consensus.

Read More: Justin Sun Says “Just Buying More” as Tron Inc. Stacks 684.9M TRX in Growing Treasury

Voting Structure Sparks Coercion Claims

The substance of the controversy is the nature of the voting process. According to Sun, the tokenholders who vote against the offer will have their assets tied up without any indication of release. He calls this coercion rather than being government.

He also says his own holdings, around 4% of voting power, have been frozen, preventing him from participating.

Billions in Tokens, High Stakes for Holders

The proposal is not minor. It influences the schedules of the tokens unlocking, rights of the governance and levels of supply.

There would be participants who were forced to undergo prolonged lockups and some would have a token that would be destroyed permanently by a burning process. Overall, billions of dollars in value might be at stake.

Sun puts this in the form of a threat to property rights. He contends that such decisions must be transparently governed and participate in an equitable manner rather than a clear majority and a focused authority.

Meanwhile, World Liberty Financial believes that the proposal empowers long term commitment throughout its ecosystem. It points to such an aspect of alignment as multi-year vesting and token burns.

The conflict underscores an underlying conflict in crypto: whether or not governance systems distribute power or merely simulate it.

Read More: WLFI Unveils Governance Staking, $5M Super Nodes and USD1 Incentives