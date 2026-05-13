JPMorgan Targets $250B Stablecoin Market With Ethereum-Based Treasury Fund Launch

Key Takeaways:

In an application to Ethereum, the just mentioned JPMorgan is attempting to establish a tokenized money market fund with the ticker JLTXX.

The fund is for the issuers of stablecoins who want to use the assets in their reserves to comply with the GENIUS Act.

JLTXX will invest in short-term US Treasurys and repo agreements while using blockchain-based transaction infrastructure.

JPMorgan has further strengthened its move into tokenized finance by launching a money market fund for the rapidly growing stablecoin market that operates on the Ethereum blockchain. The Wall Street giant submitted it to the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission for approval yet another landmark move towards making traditional finance products mainstream onchain.

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JPMorgan Unveils Ethereum-Based Tokenized Treasury Fund

The new product, which is known as the OnChain Liquidity-Token Money Market Fund is ticketed JLTXX. The fund gets to generate current income, maintain a stable $1 NAV and liquidity.

JLTXX will focus solely on repurchase agreements with Treasurys or cash as security, short-term bills, notes and bonds of the U.S. Treasury. The structure closely mirrors traditional government money market funds, but with blockchain functionality layered into the transaction process.

The filing states that the fund is designed to satisfy reserve asset standards required under the GENIUS Act, the recently signed US stablecoin legislation. That positioning could make the product attractive to stablecoin issuers looking for compliant yield-bearing reserve solutions.

The Token Class shares carry a minimum initial investment of $1 million. JPMorgan listed a net annual operating expense ratio of 0.16% after fee waivers.

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How Blockchain Technology Powers JLTXX

Kinexys Digital Assets Handles the Onchain Infrastructure

JPMorgan’s blockchain division, Kinexys Digital Assets, will operate the tokenization infrastructure behind the fund.

Instead of replacing traditional ownership records, the blockchain layer will function as a transaction coordination system. The official shareholder registry remains under the control of the transfer agent, while token balances on Ethereum mirror fund share ownership on a one-to-one basis.

According to the filing, blockchain wallets and smart contracts may be adopted to allow approved investors to make a redemption and transfer request, all of which are connected to fund shares. All transactions are performed in a permissioned system that exists on top of the public Ethereum system – only whitelisted wallet addresses can interact with the blockchain.

Additionally, the fund is not itself an investment in cryptocurrencies or native digital assets, JPMorgan added. The blockchain is used for only making transactions and keeping records in a tokenized form.

Stablecoin Demand Continues Driving Tokenization Growth

With tokenization of real world assets gaining momentum in both the crypto and traditional finance sectors, the filing from JPMorgan follows suit. Treasury tokenization products are one of the most rapidly expanding digital asset segments.

The bank noted that JLTXX shares could be used as stablecoin issuers’ reserve assets supporting a fiat-toker. But the filing kept emphasizing the fact that the fund isn’t a “stablecoin” and there were no government insurance policies protecting it or the FDIC.