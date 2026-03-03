Is Crypto Fund Trader Legit? Payout Data and Trust Indicators Reviewed

Crypto Fund Trader (CFT) operates as a proprietary trading firm under a Swiss-registered company. The firm reports over $18 million in trader payouts, holds a 4.4-star Trustpilot rating across 1,100+ reviews, and lists a partnership with Bybit. This guide examines available trust indicators – including corporate registration details, payout timelines, and trader feedback – to help readers evaluate the firm.

The Importance of Legitimacy in Crypto Prop Trading

Trust plays an important role in proprietary trading relationships. The crypto prop industry has grown rapidly, but so have the risks: firms disappearing overnight, denying payouts on technicalities, or hiding behind opaque corporate structures. Because regulation varies across jurisdictions, conducting independent due diligence is important.

That’s why asking “is Crypto Fund Trader legit” isn’t just smart — it’s essential. Traders often evaluate a firm’s structure, registration, and payout history before participating: who runs it, where it’s registered, and whether real traders are receiving real payouts.

Company Registration and Background

CFT operates under SWISS RLCRATES AG (CHE-162.567.204), headquartered at Bahnhofstrasse 21, 6300 Zug, Switzerland. The company has operated since November 2022 and is registered in Zug, Switzerland, a recognized financial center. Switzerland’s corporate registry is publicly accessible, allowing verification of the company’s registration status.

Feature Details Company SWISS RLCRATES AG Headquarters Zug, Switzerland Operational Since November 2022 Tradeable Instruments 900+ (including 700+ crypto pairs, forex, indices, commodities, stocks) Max Account Size Up to $300,000 in demo capital Profit Split 80% standard, up to 90% with scaling Evaluation Types 1-Phase, 2-Phase, Instant Funding, Ascend Trading Platforms Bybit, MetaTrader 5, Match-Trader Payout Speed 8–48 hours Total Payouts Distributed Over $18 million Customer Support 24/7 via live chat and Discord

Payout Data and Withdrawal Process

Consistent payout reporting is often considered an important factor when evaluating prop firms. CFT reports over $18 million in total trader distributions. This figure is referenced in trader testimonials on platforms such as Trustpilot and Prop Firm Match.

What traders consistently highlight:

Speed : Payout processing within 8–48 hours, with some traders reporting funds arriving in minutes after approval.

Consistency : One Trustpilot reviewer described receiving approximately twenty payouts over a year, scaling from a $5,000 account to a $300,000 allocation.

Transparency : The dashboard displays challenge metrics and payout status in real time, so traders always know where they stand.

Professional process : Some withdrawals include a brief payout interview — a risk management step that signals institutional-level governance.

Payout speed matters beyond convenience. Faster withdrawal processing may indicate efficient internal systems, although processing speed alone does not confirm financial stability. CFT attributes its processing speed partly to crypto settlement infrastructure and its integration with Bybit exchange — a platform that publishes regular reserve audits.

Trust Indicators and Public Reviews

Beyond payouts, multiple trust indicators support CFT’s credibility:

Swiss corporate registration. Some crypto prop firms operate through offshore structures, while CFT is registered in Switzerland. Many competitors use offshore structures with minimal accountability.

Trustpilot reputation. A 4.4-star rating across 1,100+ reviews with active company responses to both positive and negative feedback indicates active company responses to customer feedback.

Bybit partnership. CFT’s integration with Bybit means traders execute on real exchange infrastructure with deep liquidity and exchange-level spreads — not synthetic price feeds. Bybit’s regular reserve audits may provide additional transparency regarding exchange reserves.

Operational longevity. Operating since November 2022 through multiple crypto market cycles — including severe drawdowns and volatility events — continued operation and reported payout activity over time may be considered when assessing credibility.

24/7 support. Round-the-clock availability through live chat and Discord, with multiple reviewers naming specific agents who resolved issues quickly and professionally.

Reported Concerns and Regulatory Notes

Balanced evaluations should consider both positive feedback and reported concerns. Some traders have noted the $10,000 daily profit cap, occasional dashboard update delays, and the importance of reading all terms carefully — especially for specific account types like Ascend accounts that carry unique rules. In August 2024, FINMA issued a notice regarding CryptoFundTrader.com; however, this applies to entities not registered under its direct supervision, which includes most global prop firms using demo-based evaluation models. CFT remains listed as an active Swiss-registered entity at the time of writing.

Critically, CFT’s team actively responds to negative reviews on Trustpilot with specific, personalized explanations.

Evaluation Programs Overview

CFT offers flexible evaluation paths to match different trading styles:

Two-Phase Challenge : 8% profit target (Phase 1), 5% (Phase 2), 5% max daily loss, 10% max overall loss, minimum 5 trading days per phase, no time limit.

One-Phase Challenge : 10% profit target, 4% max daily loss, 6% max trailing loss, minimum 5 trading days, no time limit.

Instant Funding : Skip evaluation entirely and start trading immediately, with a scaling plan that can grow accounts up to $1,280,000. Profit splits start at 50% and scale to 90%.

Ascend : A donation-linked program with its own rule structure — always review the specific terms before purchasing.

All programs feature spreads from 0 pips, leverage up to 1:100, and access to 900+ instruments. Funded account access is granted within 24–48 hours of passing, with payouts processed within 48 business hours.

Platform Features and Incentive Programs

CFT’s competitive ranking system uses an ELO-based algorithm to rank traders across 16 tiers — from Bronze to Master. Higher rankings may provide access to additional platform incentives. The platform also runs free tournaments with prizes for the top 10 finishers, introducing a competitive ranking element.

For those building trading communities, CFT’s multi-level affiliate program offers commissions across multiple tiers on referred trader registrations — an affiliate structure that provides commissions on referred accounts.

Conclusion: Is Crypto Fund Trader Legit For Users?

Available information includes: a Swiss-registered entity operational since 2022, over $18 million in documented payouts, a 4.4-star Trustpilot rating, a Bybit partnership delivering exchange-grade execution, and 24/7 support. No platform is perfect — read the terms carefully, start with a smaller account, and let your own experience confirm what the data already shows. Based on publicly available information, Crypto Fund Trader presents several trust indicators that prospective traders may evaluate alongside their own risk assessment.

Disclaimer

Please be advised that all information, including our ratings, advice and reviews, is for educational purposes only. Crypto investing carries high risks, and CryptoNinjas is not responsible for any losses incurred. Always do your own research and determine your risk tolerance level; it will help you make informed trading decisions.