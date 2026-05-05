InsightX Launches Atlas Live: The World’s First Live Map of Token Concentration

A new era of on-chain trading transparency. Atlas Live enables traders to analyze token concentration and spot potential rug pulls. Now in real time.

Odense, Denmark, May 6, 2026 – InsightX, the on-chain safety and analytics platform, launches Atlas Live, the world’s first real time token holder map.

InsightX is best known for Atlas, a holder visualization tool used by millions of traders each month. It simplifies token ownership at a glance, with clustering patterns revealing potential coordinated wallet activity. Atlas is integrated across major platforms including Pump.fun, Axiom, Terminal and GMGN.

The launch of Atlas Live transforms the research tool into a decision-making engine for live trading. Until now all holder maps required manual refreshing, leaving traders a step behind the true token distribution. In a market where scams unfold in seconds this delay was critical. Atlas Live changes this, turning static analysis into real-time insights.

What’s New

Live Holder Map

Atlas Live introduces the world’s first live token holder map. Traders can now watch wallets buy, sell and transfer tokens in real time, revealing patterns that were previously invisible. This can make the difference between getting out early or being left with an empty bag.

“The word ‘real-time’ gets used a lot in crypto, but it rarely means truly instant.” said Lasse Møller, CEO of InsightX. “With Atlas Live, there’s no refresh button, no delay. The data is just there – live, as it happens.”

Historical Mode

With Historical mode traders can rewind any token’s distribution and analyze how early holders behaved. Most importantly, it enables the investigation of any given moment, not just snapshots.

This makes it possible to:

Identify insider accumulation before a pump

Detect coordinated wallet clusters

Understand how a token evolved over time

AI Powered Detection

Identifying true ownership has become increasingly difficult. Tokens may appear decentralized on paper, yet remain controlled by a small group of holders. Funds can be routed through intermediary wallets that may never interact directly but are linked via shared funding sources. AI powered detection uncovers these hidden links, helping traders separate normal activity from suspicious behavior.

“Not everything is black and white.” Møller added. “Large clusters of wallets can represent normal exchange flows, but they can also indicate coordinated behavior. Atlas Live helps traders understand that difference in seconds. That’s why context is so important.”

Built for speed and real-time insights

Atlas Live combines real-time data with contextual insights to help traders read token distribution and react faster. It highlights large holder movements and early liquidity shifts that may signal sell-offs or potential rug pulls.



Atlas Live is available cross-chain on 15 ecosystems: Solana, Ethereum, BNB Chain, Base, Abstract, XLayer, Monad, HyperEVM, Sonic, Avalanche, Sui, Tron, Polygon, Arbitrum and Unichain.

About InsightX

InsightX is an innovative Web3 transparency and security platform, transforming how traders and ecosystems navigate on-chain markets. The InsightX product suite combines smart contract security scanning with live holder maps to deliver clarity, trust and alpha across the DeFi space. Best known for its holder map, Atlas, InsightX powers major platforms like Pumpfun and Axiom, serving more than 2M traders each month.

Website | Atlas Live App | X | Telegram | Docs | Whitepaper

Disclaimer

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