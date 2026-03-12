Hyperliquid Crushes Coinbase in Oil Futures Trading With $991M Volume in 24 Hours

Key Takeaways:

Hyperliquid gets the 24-hour oil futures contract transaction amount of about $991 million, much higher than other crypto platforms.

In the same time period, Coinbase only has the transaction of approximately $75,000 for similar contracts.

This boom indicates that traders are increasingly turning to crypto-native derivatives platforms to approach and trade macro assets.

Cryptocurrency derivatives are beginning to have an impact in macro globally. Novel developments indicate that traders are accruing large quantities of trades on decentralized forums to trade in oil and other commodities, particularly at times when geopolitics become wild.

A striking example emerged this week after new trading figures highlighted a massive gap between activity on a decentralized derivatives exchange and a major U.S. crypto platform.

Read More: Iran Shock Sends Oil to Hyperliquid as 24/7 Crypto Markets Steal Spotlight

Hyperliquid Dominates Oil Futures Activity

James Wang, director of product marketing at Cerebras Systems and a former executive at firms including NVIDIA, ARK Invest, and 21Shares, shared new data on social media showing the scale of trading.

According to the figures, oil-linked futures contracts on Hyperliquid generated roughly $991 million in volume over the past 24 hours.

In the same time period, similar contracts on Coinbase only see the transaction volume of about $75,000

This difference shows that liquidity for synthetic commodities is increasingly focusing on crypto-native platforms instead of traditional exchanges or managed crypto platforms.

Hyperliquid allows users to trade perpetual futures contracts backed by stablecoins. These instruments let traders take long or short positions on assets like oil without opening brokerage accounts or accessing regulated commodity futures markets.

Geopolitical Volatility Drives Trading Demand

Recent tussle with Iran and the Middle East has frenzied great oil actions. Price swings like that leave people guessing, attempting to forecast reduction of supply or changes in policy.

Oil Market Reactions Ripple into Crypto Derivatives

Oil shot up a few seconds earlier this week due to the fact that people feared that fighting could disrupt transportations along the Strait of Hormuz which is a major passage. Traders continued to pile up despite the ping settling.

Since the crypto derivatives operate at all times, they remain active when the usual markets close known as 24/7. That allows traders to scramble on recent geopolitical news as fast as it arrives.

Synthetic Macro is getting struck, then platforms that provide synthetic macro exposure are getting struck up more.

How Hyperliquid’s Infrastructure Supports High Trading Volume

The tech of Hyperliquid is designed to be used in fast on-chain trading. It consists of two components: a core engine that records spot and derivatives books directly on-chain and offers an Ethereum-compatible layer allowing developers to spin up apps around the exchange.

It is capable of munching a ton of orders and settling within seconds, keeping the spreads narrow and the liquidity deep even in times when the markets are snapping. Both the pro market makers and the retail traders unload large volumes of the order books when the market is on a high action.

Read More: Ripple Prime Partners with Hyperliquid to Open On-chain Derivatives to Big Players