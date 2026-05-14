Gurhan Kiziloz Faces $213M Tether Freeze Over Alleged Gambling Tax Issue & ICO Token Sales

Brazilian authorities have moved aggressively against Gurhan Kiziloz, securing one of the largest single-target stablecoin freezes on record after Tether locked $213 million across 48 USDT accounts tied to the iGaming founder.

The freeze, executed in coordination between Tether Operations Ltd. and Brazilian regulators, stems from allegations that Kiziloz ran unlicensed gambling operations and conducted cryptocurrency token sales between 2021 and 2024, years before Brazil enacted binding rules for either activity. Authorities are now applying both regimes retrospectively, a move legal observers expect Kiziloz’s team to contest forcefully.

No criminal charges have been filed. The dispute is proceeding through Brazil’s civil courts.

Kiziloz did not respond to requests for comment



Tether Freezes $213M in USDT Linked to Gurhan Kiziloz Amid Brazil Gambling Probe

The execution of a 48-wallet freeze in support of a gambling tax dispute is not a routine compliance action. Each account had to be individually identified, mapped, and tied back to the disputed tax window before Tether could move, a process that demands granular on-chain analysis and sustained cross-border cooperation between Brazilian tax authorities and the issuer.

The scale of the operation suggests Brazilian authorities have been assembling the tax case for some time. It also confirms that Tether’s compliance infrastructure has reached a depth at which retrospective fiscal claims can be executed at speed.

Tether has now frozen more than $5.1 billion in assets since inception, including over $515 million in just the last 30 days alone. With its circulating supply approaching $190 billion and USDT functioning as the primary liquidity instrument across the cryptocurrency market, the firm’s freeze button has become one of the most consequential enforcement tools in digital finance. When Tether acts, liquidity disappears in minutes, not after weeks of court motions and bank wire reversals.

Brazil’s Retroactive Crypto and iGaming Enforcement Could Set Industry Precedent

The legal substance of the case is arguably more interesting than the freeze itself. Brazil formalised its iGaming licensing regime in 2024. Its securities posture on token issuance was clarified in the same window. Both frameworks are now being applied to conduct that pre-dated their existence.

Between 2021 and 2024, no domestic licensing pathway was available to operators serving Brazilian users. There was no clear registration regime for token issuers either. Kiziloz’s legal team is expected to argue that retrospective enforcement of rules that did not yet exist runs into the constitutional limits Brazilian law places on fiscal and regulatory hindsight.

The civil courts will decide. Other operators and issuers active in Brazil during the same window will be watching closely.

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