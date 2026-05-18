Gemini’s $100M Bitcoin-Funded Bet Ignites Push Into Crypto Prediction Markets

Key Takeaways:

Gemini reported revenue of $50.3 million, the company has a 42% year-over-year growth in coin volume trade revenue.

Even though Winklevoss Capital won’t become a major player in the overall crypto space, it invested $100 million into Gemini, showing they have serious faith in the potential for long-term growth.

For once, Gemini is not just a crypto exchange; it’s a rapidly evolving platform for prediction markets, derivatives, and AI-powered trading tools.

Gemini is rapidly moving towards evolving from a crypto exchange to a comprehensive digital markets platform. The company’s latest results included considerable revenue improvement, a significant investment in Bitcoin and a serious new outlook at prediction markets and derivatives platforms.

Gemini Lands $100M Strategic Investment

Winklevoss Capital Fund paid Gemini $100 million in Bitcoin to invest in the company at $14 per share, according to the company’s press release. The move looks like a “significant sign of confidence” in the long-term potential of the market, CEO Tyler Winklevoss said in the statement.

These funds will be used to expand the product lineup, invest in infrastructure and other strategic efforts, said the company. As the crypto market slows down, Gemini has been diversifying its revenue streams beyond spot crypto trading into other businesses.

Q1 revenue climbed 42% year-over-year to $50.3 million. Much of that growth came from services and OTC trading rather than traditional exchange activity.

Total trading volume decreased from $13.5 billion to $6.3 billion, leading to a 27% decline in exchange revenue to $17.2 million compared to Q1 2025. But institutional demand has spurred a dramatic increase in OTC revenue from $100,000 last year to $6.3 million this quarter.

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Prediction Markets and Derivatives Expansion Accelerate

Having obtained a U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission license for a Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) in April, Gemini is now advancing further into the regulated crypto market infrastructure space.

Gemini Builds Full In-House Trading Stack

Gemini can conduct internal clearing and settlement, as well as collateral and risk management operations, without relying on third party clearinghouses, in accordance with the DCO license. The company already has a Designated Contract Market (DCM) license, a combination of regulatory approvals that are rare among crypto-native companies.

President Cameron Winklevoss said these licenses move Gemini closer to becoming a “full-stack” marketplace supporting predictions, futures, options, and potentially perpetual contracts if U.S. regulations permit.

The prediction markets segment of Gemini is also growing. The platform, which was launched in December 2025, has already surpassed 100 million contracts traded by over 20,000 traders. The trading volume for April grew by 78% YoY, indicating increasing user activity.

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What’s remarkable about this is the rapid diversification there is from crypto trading towards services revenue and interest income, which took up nearly half of the company’s total revenue growth, jumping 122%.

Profitable growth on the top line didn’t translate to a net loss of $109 million for Gemini in Q1. Marketing costs, salaries and wages, capital expenditures and growth in its expanding credit card debt drove operating expenses up substantially.