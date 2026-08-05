Galaxy and BNY Partner to Unlock $100T Institutional Market With Next-Gen Crypto Staking

Key Takeaways:

Galaxy and BNY enter crypto staking and asset custody partnership.

The partnership is meant to bring all custody, staking, reporting and operational services under one platform.

The initiative highlights growing institutional demand for regulated digital asset infrastructure.

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Galaxy has announced a strategic partnership with BNY to further the growth of their institutional digital asset infrastructure, beyond custodial services. The partnership is indicative of a growing need from cornerstone financial institutions for blockchain-enabled financial services that are secure and regulated, but operate under robust institutional controls.

Galaxy and BNY Expand Institutional Crypto Infrastructure

Galaxy will also provide staking infrastructure for BNY’s Digital Asset Custody platform, which will enable qualified institutional investors to stake on supported PoS tokens and earn staking rewards without transferring tokens out of BNY custody.

The companies are targeting a seamless institutional workflow by bringing together custody and staking, under a single servicing concept.

Apart from powering staking, Galaxy will also work as a design partner on BNY’s wide digital asset platform and help define the future of the infrastructure to serve institutions and other blockchain services. Staking functionality is still being put into place and is subject to regulation.

While safeguarding may remain a key core of digital asset services, BNY Chief Product and Innovation Officer Carolyn Weinberg says that institutions are increasingly demanding digital asset platforms to do more than that.

The partnership will help BNY pursue its strategy of developing future financial infrastructure, and provide a way to enhance its capabilities in the world of digital assets with trusted governance, operational resilience, and institutional-grade controls, she said.

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Institutions Push Beyond Crypto Custody

The collaboration marks a new momentum in cryptocurrency intended by the major financial firms to progressively fuse with a pack of blockchain-native financial solutions. Staking has become more popular among institutional investors since it provides an extra source of returns for the PoS networks while retaining underlying assets.

Integrated Services Aim to Reduce Operational Complexity

Where applicable, eligible clients will be able to utilize staking as part of their custody, fund accounting, tax reporting, payments and reporting services within the BNY servicing platform. Institutions will reduce such scattered workflows by streamlining the process and move assets seamlessly from one provider to the next.

Galaxy Global Co-Head of Digital Assets Steve Kurz said financial markets are gradually moving toward open and programmable blockchain infrastructure. He noted that institutions adopting these technologies early will help define the next phase of digital finance, with Galaxy contributing years of experience building institutional-grade staking infrastructure.

Traditional Finance Continues Blockchain Expansion

The partnership further solidifies BNY’s position in digital assets as oneof the first major global banks to offer regulated digital asset custody services. Over the past several years, the bank has expanded into tokenized asset administration and blockchain-based financial infrastructure.

The alliance with one of the world’s largest financial institutions bolsters Galaxy’s approach to providing enterprise-class blockchain infrastructure services to traditional finance.

The agreement also promotes the growing role of staking as an asset of institutional digital asset services, facilitating regulated investors to gain access to blockchain network security and receive onchain rewards through trusted financial intermediaries.

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