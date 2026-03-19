FTX Unlocks $2.2B Payout Shocker as Creditors Near 120% Recovery Milestone

Key Takeaways:

As a fourth distribution for creditors, FTX estimates to payout about $2.2 billion for creditors on March 31st 2026

Some claim classes will reach the recovery rate of 100% while others can hit up to 120% of the total cumulative payouts

This amount will be sent within 1 – 3 working days via BitGo, Kraken or Payoneer

FTX is stepping into a crucial stage in the asset recovery process, returning billions of dollars to users and creditors. This move can bring a new liquidity wave for the crypto market after “frozen” years.

Read More: From Prison, Sam Bankman-Fried Says FTX Was Never Bankrupt

FTX Confirms $2.2B Fourth Distribution

FTX announced that it will start the $2.2 billion distribution for eligible creditors on March 31st 2026. This is the fourth payout round in the restructuring plan of its Chapter 11.

(1/4) FTX announced it is set to distribute its Fourth Distribution of ~$2.2 billion on 3/31/26 to holders of allowed claims in the Plan’s Convenience and Non-Convenience Classes that have completed the pre-distribution requirements. — FTX (@FTX_Official) March 18, 2026

It is distributed in both Convenience and Non-Convenience Classes provided that the claimants are completed with the standard stuff-KYC, tax filings and all that onboarding with a paying partner. Within 1-3 business days, when you are eligible, the fee will now be deposited in your account through one of the chosen providers: BitGo, Kraken, or Payoneer.

Recovery Rates Climb Toward Full Repayment

The most recent payout increases the recovery rates of a variety of claim types:

Dotcom Customer Claims (Class 5A): +18% (96% total recovery)

U.S. Customer Claims (Class 5B): +5% (100% total recovery)

General Unsecured & Loan Claims (Classes 6A & 6B): +15% (100% total recovery)

Convenience Claims (Class 7): Up to 120% cumulative recovery

These figures represent good improvement as compared to previous rounds when the billions had already been dispatched.

Why Some Creditors Receive Over 100%

Some of the Claimants, particularly in the Class 7, receive a pay out that is larger than the initial time since the payments are pegged to the priority structure and an ever-evolving value of assets recovered. It is the assets plus that came in as much better than expected when it was sold at the time of the bankruptcy.

Payment Process and Requirements

To qualify for future distributions, creditors must complete several mandatory steps:

Log in to the FTX claims portal

Complete KYC verification

KYC verification Submit required tax forms

Select a distribution provider

Once users choose a distribution service provider, they will abandon the direct cash payment from FTX and need to receive money from this platform. FTX also notes that any claim transferred can only be paid when completing valid registration and clearing, no dispute at the time of records.

Preferred Equity Payments Scheduled

FTX established a new time frame for preference equity holders:

Record date: April 30, 2026

First payment date: May 29, 2026

To claim the payout via a special trust system, eligible owners need to verify ownership, complete the KYC process and provide necessary documents.

Fresh Liquidity Incoming

In the short run, this may be a shaking of the markets with this $2.2 billion payout. A large number of people who locked their money away as a result of the 2022 crash now have their money returned. They might:

Be reinvested into crypto assets , boosting trading activity

reinvested into crypto assets Be withdrawn into fiat , creating selling pressure

The actual implication will be contingent upon what the people actually do however, big unlocks such as these tend to err more. FTX cautioned the users against phishing. There are counterfeit emails and websites who imitate formal FTX channels.

Read More: US Appeals Court Rejects Custodia Bank’s Fed Account Bid in Major Blow to Crypto Bank