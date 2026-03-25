Franklin Templeton Teams with Ondo to Launch 24/7 Tokenized ETFs

Key Takeaways:

Franklin Templeton cooperates with Ondo Finance to bring tokenized ETFs to blockchain

Investors now can trade traditional assets through crypto wallets 24/7

This transformation removes demand on broker use and limited trading time of the market

There is a significant change underway as conventional finance collides with blockchain infrastructure. One of the largest asset management companies in the world is currently bringing its products directly to crypto infrastructure.

Franklin Templeton Enters Tokenized Markets

Ondo Finance announced the partnership with Franklin Templeton, a company that manages about $1.7 trillion of assets. This collaboration is expected to introduce traditional investment products like ETF to blockchains.

We’re excited to announce that Ondo has partnered with Franklin Templeton (@FTDA_US), one of the world’s largest asset managers with $1.7T AUM. Together, we’re bringing exposure to Franklin Templeton-managed investment products onchain through Ondo Global Markets. pic.twitter.com/vY2AqbiMm7 — Ondo Finance (@OndoFinance) March 25, 2026

Through Ondo Global Markets, users will gain exposure to these assets using tokenized representations. Through crypto wallets, investors would not have to access brokerage accounts to hold and trade these assets.

This has changed the way the market is approached. Traditional ETFs are limited by exchange’s trading hours and geographic barriers. Meanwhile, tokenized versions operate constantly and can be accessed globally.

Read More: t54 Secures $5M Seed as Ripple, Franklin Templeton Back AI Agent Finance

24/7 Trading Without Brokers

The core upgrade is quite simple: markets no longer close. Bloomberg also reported that these tokenized ETFs will be traded constantly 24/7. This deletes one of the biggest restrictions of traditional finance: fixed trading sessions tied to securities exchanges.

How Tokenized ETFs Work

ETFs are automated to track the returns of funds managed by Franklin Templeton. They are emitted in the form of blockchain tokens to track real-world assets.

Investors can:

Buy and hold ETF exposure through crypto wallets

Trade at any time, including weekends

Avoid traditional intermediaries like brokers

This setup reduces friction. No account approvals, cross-border banking, or restricted access windows are necessary.

Ondo Global Markets as the Bridge

Ondo Global Markets operates as the middle layer between the traditional asset and blockchain systems. It deals with the issuance, tracking, and settlement of tokenized products. Its platform concentrates on real-world assets (RWAs), which is an increasingly popular sector in crypto. They consist of important stock, bond, and fund tokenization.

Demand has been building. A number of crypto-native users desire access to traditional market access with onchain access. That is addressed through tokenization, which marries known assets with blockchain effectiveness.

Expanding Role of Asset Managers in Crypto

The action of Franklin Templeton is indicative of a larger trend. Large asset managers are no longer just observing crypto, they are integrating with it.

Read More: Franklin Templeton’s $732M Benji Platform Now Live on BNB Chain

The firm has already explored blockchain-based products and digital asset strategies. Partnering with Ondo accelerates that push by offering direct distribution through decentralized infrastructure.

Other major players have also tested tokenization, but this partnership stands out because of its scale and focus on ETFs. Access to tokenized ETFs is made easier in a few ways. There is no longer the need to have some type of brokerage account, which in most cases, would require an identity check, funding process, and regional restrictions.