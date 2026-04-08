FDIC Drops 190-Page Stablecoin Rulebook – GENIUS Act Sets Strict New Standards

Key Takeaways:

The FDIC has been offering a proscribed regulatory framework in the GENIUS Act that focuses on issuers of stablecoins and banks.

Regulations are centered on reserves, redemption, capital and risk controls that enhance regulation throughout the sector.

Public commentary has a 60-day period with regulators as they proceed to close to formal supervision of stablecoin.

The U.S. is expeditiously progressing in order to regulate stablecoins. A new plan promoted by the FDIC is an indication that policy talk is over and time to write down rules.

FDIC Unveils New Stablecoin Framework

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation has accepted a proposed guidelines to enact essential provisions of the GENIUS Act, the initial and most important legislation on stablecoins in the United States.

Today, our Board of Directors approved a proposed rule that would establish requirements under the GENIUS Act for FDIC-supervised stablecoin issuers.https://t.co/VAnMhwyGo5 pic.twitter.com/1A8sqGRlvk — FDIC (@FDICgov) April 7, 2026

The framework is addressed to the permitted payment stablecoin issuers, which are supervised by FDIC. It presents stringent standards in four fundamental aspects: reserve assets, redemption procedures, capital requirements and risk management.

Through the proposal, issuers will have to maintain high-quality, liquid reserves to support their tokens. Mechanisms of redemption also need to be outlined properly to make sure that users are able to convert the stablecoins into fiat without any delays.

The rule applies to more than issuers. It extends also to insured banks which offer custody or safekeeping services on the basis of stablecoins, making a larger part of the ecosystem subject to regulation.

Read More: Tether Unleashes USA₮ Stablecoin Under GENIUS Act

How Deposits and Insurance Are Treated

A clarification, one of them is the interaction of the stablecoin reserves with the deposit insurance regulation.

Tokenized Deposits vs Stablecoins

The FDIC provides an explicit distinction between the tokenized bank deposits and stablecoins. The reserves being the money of a stablecoin can receive particular protection at the institutional level based on the organization. The proposal however affirms the fact that tokenized deposits that satisfy the definition of a deposit by the law will be subjected to legal treatment just as the conventional bank deposits are under the current laws.

This eliminates confusion on whether the digital representations of deposits would get different treatment as opposed to the physical counterparts. Simultaneously, the framework concentrates on institutional protections, instead of a direct safeguard of end users with stablecoins.

Second Step in GENIUS Act Rollout

The proposal will be the second significant move in the enhancement of the GENIUS Act enacted by the FDIC. In 2025 (December), the agency announced regulations describing the process of applying to issue stablecoins by banks via subsidiaries.

The timing demonstrates that regulators are speeding up the process of making stablecoins enter into a formal compliance framework. As an increasing number of banks and other financial institutions enter the field, regulators are becoming more concerned with risk mitigation and operating practices.

The FDIC is now considering 60 days of public comments when the rule is posted to the Federal Register. The final version will probably be influenced by the feedback of industry participants, banks, and crypto firms.

With stablecoins becoming an essential component of the crypto infrastructure, the GENIUS Act scheme is rapidly turning into the template the U.S. operates in terms of its intentions on how to regulate the industry.

Read More: PwC Signals Major Crypto Pivot as GENIUS Act Fuels Stablecoins and Tokenization Push