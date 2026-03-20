FBI Warns of Fake “FBI Token” on TRON Targeting Users in New Crypto Scam Wave

Key Takeaways:

F.B.I New York posted about a counterfeit “FBI token”, which was applied in fake phishing

Individuals are advised not to post personal information or use connecting sites

All the users who had to deal with the scam are expected to report it to IC3

The FBI sends a new warning to those who use cryptos because attackers only perfect their tactics. This time, attackers are impersonating a federal agency directly on-chain.

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FBI Flags Fake Token Targeting Tron Users

The FBI’s New York field office has warned users on the Tron blockchain about a fraudulent token falsely claiming to be associated with the agency. The warning states a tendency towards increased instances of cheaters who get through on-chain messages to deceive users to disclose sensitive information.

FBI New York encourages users of the Tron blockchain network to exercise caution if they encounter a token purported to be from the FBI. If you receive a token from an account with the details below, do not provide any identifying information to any website associated with such… pic.twitter.com/VF03sjM4VW — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) March 19, 2026

The message states that users can be issued with a token displaying FBI branding or text. These tokens often direct users to external websites, where they are asked to submit personal or identifying information.

The FBI made it clear: any such token is fake. Users should not interact with these assets or provide information under any circumstances.

How the Scam Works

Phishing Through On-Chain Messaging

The fraud is not complex but efficient. Attackers send tokens to Tron wallets. Subliminal messages arouse panic or anxiety.

In many cases, users are told their wallet is “under investigation” or at risk of being frozen. The message then drives them towards a bogus authentication procedure.

After clicking through the link they might be requested to provide personal information, wallet authentication or other confidential information. This data may be utilized to steal the money or commit additional frauds.

FBI Urges Immediate Caution and Reporting

The agency highly recommends that users do not pay attention to the tokens which purports to be suggesting the FBI. It also emphasizes that it will not ever use blockchain tokens to reach out to people and ask them to provide personal information in such a way.

Anyone who has already interacted with the scam or submitted information is urged to file a report with the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) as soon as possible. Crypto scams continue to rise in both scale and sophistication. The Crypto scams keep expanding in their scale and sophistication with the attackers using the faith in well-known organizations as a means of amplifying their success rates.

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Rising Threat of Identity-Based Crypto Scams

Frauds via impersonation are on the rise throughout blockchain networks. The process of imitating reputable bodies increases the chances that users will obey directives issued by attackers without authentication.

This recent alert indicates how fraudsters are adjusting to the systems of decentralization. In place of emails or messages they now use tokens to deliver a message. The most important defense to the user is still the fact that unsolicited messages must never be trusted, regardless of the fact that they seem to have a source of credibility.