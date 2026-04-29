Ethereum Whale Awakens After 10 Years

Key Takeaways:

After almost a decade of inactivity an early Ethereum ICO wallet transferred 10,000 ETH worth about $23 million.

The transfer created speculation of the potential whale sales and imminent supply pressure.

At this point, traders are eagerly deciding whether to go to exchanges or stay in self-custody.

A wallet in the Ethereum network that was inactive in the early days of the network has reemerged and is transferring 10,000 ETH, which immediately generated a buzz throughout the crypto market. Although the transfer does not regard a sale, it has rekindled interest in the old whale supply and its potential of what the next step would be by Ethereum.

Early Ethereum ICO Wallet Triggers Market Attention

An Ethereum blockchain-related talk from 2015 associated with the initial coin offering at the beginning of Ethereum transferred 10,000 ETH to a different wallet following several years of dormancy. According to ICO price, the initial location is thought to have cost approximately $3,100.

That holding is now worth approximately $23 million at present market prices, one of the most dramatic long-term returns in crypto history, having started with a small and simple bet one can make.

The transfer was not seen to transfer assets directly to a centralized exchange which has alleviated concerns of immediate liquidation. Legacy holders in most instances transfer funds to upgrade their wallets or change their security or reorganize their repositories.

Nevertheless, the age of the wallet renders this occurrence important. Any dormant addresses that moved more than nine years ago can receive a serious response as markets consider it as the end-of-surplus supply.

Traders Focus on Next Destination of the Funds

The focus has now been moved not on the transfer itself, but to the next thing then. Should the ETH be relocated into exchange-linked addresses, the traders can interpret this as intent to sell. That might add volatility in the in-the-short-run, particularly when the parallel movement of similar dormant wallets commences.

In case the tokens are kept in cold storage, then the event can turn out to be neutral.

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Dormant Supply Can Influence Sentiment

The initial participants in Ethereum tend to have large amounts of tokens that they obtained at very low rates. That enables them to add large volumes of supply in case they choose to leave. Sentiment can be made by that alone.

Old wallets have been reactivated in the past bull cycles in periods of good price performance. Others ended up in profit-taking. There were others that were just internal transfers which did not reach the market.

That is why analysts do not pay much attention to the first move, rather to whether the 10, 000 ETH has an agreed exchange destination.

Ethereum Supply Dynamics Return to Focus

The transfer also arrives at a point when the markets in Ethereum already take note of broader conditions of supply, such as staking trends, exchange balances, and institutional demand.

By itself, 10,000 ETH is not sufficient to displace the long-term Ethereum architecture. However, due to its ICO-era origins, it has renewed discussions about the extent to which dormant supply might be reintroduced once more in case prices go up.

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