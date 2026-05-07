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Ethereum Foundation Dumps 5,000 ETH for $11.1M DAI at $2,221 Avg Price

Liam Turner

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  • 2 min read
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Key Takeaways:

  • Ethereum Foundation sold 5,000 ETH, which was converted to DAI amounting to $11.1M
  • The median price of the sale was $2,221 per ETH
  • The relocation is an indication of further shift in operational stability towards the use of stablecoin reserves

The Ethereum Foundation has completed a new notable treasury action, sold 5,000 ETH and completely converted it to DAI. The transaction was recorded in the blocks and has ensured a complete execution of the intended sale.

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Ethereum Foundation Completes Full ETH Sale

On-chain data shows that the last 1,250 ETH (valued at approximately $2.8 million) are sold, and the 5,000 ETH has been fully liquidated.

This has been transformed into a total of about $11.11 million in DAI, which is an average price of $2,221 per ETH. The systematic method implies that the Foundation neither purchased the trade in one block, but rather spread it across several transactions to eliminate slippage.

Large bodies usually employ this form of staged selling to enable them not to disturb market liquidity. It is also an indicator of an estimated treasury approach as opposed to responsive selling.

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Shift Toward Stablecoin-Based Treasury

The transformation into DAI shows a preference trend toward stable assets pegged to USD. In contrast to strongly fluctuated crypto assets, DAI brings predictable value, this is remarkably important to fund long term activities.

Why DAI Instead of Holding ETH?

DAI is a decentralized stablecoin that has wide usage in DeFi. The Foundation stands to gain by the ownership of DAI:

  • Reduced exposure to ETH price swings 
  • Immediate liquidity for grants, research, and ecosystem funding 
  • Flexibility to deploy capital across DeFi protocols if needed 

This is similar to how large crypto organizations manage treasury risks, especially in the period of downturn and uncertainty in the market.

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Market Context and Timing

The transaction happened when ETH purchased and processed around the price of $2,200 and less, it is considered as a relatively stable price level compared to previous strongly volatile times. The Foundation can sell near this price level helping them lock in value without having to flee the form when the market becomes weak.

Traditionally, the Ethereum Foundation has sold ETH at opportune moments in the past every now and then. These moves are usually taken as normal treasury management as opposed to the bearish signals.

Meanwhile, traders closely monitor such transactions. Fluctuations from big known wallets holding significant ETH amounts can affect market psychology in a short time, even though this is part of a long-time plan.

Read More: BlackRock S-1 for iShares Bitcoin Premium Income ETF Have Just Been Filed

Liam Turner

Liam Turner

DeFi Analyst & Writer

Liam focuses on decentralized finance (DeFi), with a strong background in financial markets and technology. He started as a crypto trader, gaining firsthand experience in navigating volatile markets. His articles demystify DeFi protocols and provide readers with actionable investment insights. Liam’s clear explanations have made him a trusted voice in the community.

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