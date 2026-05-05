DTCC Targets $114T Tokenization Push With 50+ Firms, Eyes October 2026 Launch

Key Takeaways:

DTCC intends to pilot tokenized securities trading in July 2026, and fully roll it out in October.

More than 50 large TradFi and crypto companies are coordinating to design the system.

The service will tokenize real-world assets, however, maintaining the rights and protections enjoyed by investors.

DTCC is hastening its prospects into tokenized finance, uniting dozens of giant institutions to transfer conventional assets onto blockchain tracks. It is an indication that the initiative is taking a very serious move towards subjecting the global capital markets to crypto infrastructure.

DTCC Sets Timeline for Tokenized Securities

The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation confirmed it will begin limited production trades of tokenized securities in July 2026. A broader rollout is scheduled for October, marking one of the most concrete timelines yet from a major financial market infrastructure provider.

The vehicle is being constructed under The Depository Trust Company (DTC) which already protects assets worth in excess of $114 trillion. Rather than developing a parallel crypto system, DTCC seeks to modernize existing rails by integrating tokenization into the existing infrastructure.

The strategy preserves the historic protections. Tokenized assets will carry the same ownership rights, legal protections, and settlement assurances as their conventional counterparts.

50+ Firms Join Industry Working Group

More than 50 firms are contributing to the development through DTCC’s Industry Working Group. The list spans global banks, asset managers, crypto platforms, and infrastructure providers.

A Mix of TradFi and Crypto Players

The big names in the banking, trading and digital assets industry are the participants. This combination is a wider phenomenon in the industry: tokenization is no longer a niche project, a collaboration between old finance and new blockchain-based corporations.

According to DTCC, this collaboration allows to test actual workflows, between issuance and settlement, and to ensure the system can work across a variety of blockchain networks.

Read More: Ripple Shifts to Digital Assets Custody

What Assets Will Be Tokenized

The initial scope focuses on highly liquid instruments. These are large cap U.S. equities, ETFs based on major indices, and U.S. Treasury securities.

This direction comes after receiving regulatory clearance in late 2025 when the SEC granted a No-Action Letter allowing DTCC to operate a three-year defined tokenization program. The approval limits the service to specific asset classes but gives enough room to test real market activity.

Focus on Scale, Not Experimentation

DTCC’s strategy is clear: bring tokenization to where liquidity already exists. Instead of building new markets from scratch, it is upgrading existing ones.

The executives explain that the intention is to increase efficiency, transparency and speed of settlement without undermining the very structure of financial markets. That involves adhering to the level of compliance and allowing processing based on blockchain-based processing.

Simultaneously, the tokenized asset market as a whole is rapidly growing. On-chain real-life assets have increased at a tremendous rate over the past years with tokenized equities, funds, and commodities gaining momentum.

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