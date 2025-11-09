Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Prices Dip, Digitap Draws Investor Interest

Recently, traders have grown worried as the Dogecoin price and the price of SHIB have experienced bleeding movement. This decrease came after the Federal Reserve announced a new interest rate cut.

Amid all this movement, people are now more interested in Digitap ($TAP). This hidden gem is in the second crypto presale stage but has already made early buyers 114% richer.

Furthermore, Digitap aims to become a haven for millions of underbanked individuals by launching a one-of-a-kind “omnibank” with Grade-A security. Because of this, analysts claim $TAP could provide more returns than Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

Dogecoin Set on a Path to Recovery – Factors To Consider

Although one of the meme coin titans, Dogecoin, has been sinking on the price charts. CoinMarketCap shows that the Dogecoin price fell from around $0.20 to nearly $0.16 in the past seven days.

However, influencer Trader Tardigrade remains optimistic for Dogecoin. According to his X post, this meme coin is now entering a consolidation phase, which could lead to a potential upward move soon. In fact, he foresees the Dogecoin price soaring to $0.32 soon.

TradingView does not back up this Dogecoin price prediction. Notably, both its momentum indicator and its MACD level are now in the sell zone. This means that the selling pressure is now rising, potentially leading to more drops for the Dogecoin price.

Shiba Inu Expected To See a Reversal – but Is It Possible?

Shiba Inu is another meme coin that has shown red price charts. On the one-week chart, the price of SHIB saw a dip from around $0.000010 to nearly $0.0000090 as per CoinMarketCap. This is just a continuation of the current downtrend, which saw Shiba Inu falling nearly 30% on the 30-day timeframe.

Some people are still excited thanks to a bullish Shiba Inu price prediction from influencer Shib Spain. In a recent post, Shib Spain told his X community that a massive reversal is coming for SHIB soon. He claims that every November, the price of SHIB has skyrocketed and it may happen this year too.

Despite this, TradingView shows some bearish signs for Shiba Inu. For instance, its MACD level and its momentum indicators are sinking into the red zone. As a result, the current downtrend for the price of SHIB may continue.

Digitap: A 114% Surge in Its Presale

Digitap is also turning heads right now, but for a completely different reason. This crypto presale star has raised nearly $1.5 million in record time while providing early buyers with a 114% return. People are expecting these numbers to skyrocket since the presale is only in phase two right now and it is far from over.

Digitap is also gaining traction by launching a unique global money app. On this app, users can manage, spend or receive over 100 different crypto coins and fiat currencies like euros from one place.



With 2FA, biometric authentication and account locking whenever desired, Digitap is also putting a lot of focus on security. This could help it become a fan-favorite among underbanked individuals who number around 19 million households in the US, as per the FDIC.

Those who support this project are now buying its native token, $TAP. Right now, $TAP costs just $0.0268, but this altcoin price is expected to reach $0.0297 after phase three begins. This 10% growth may just be the tip of the iceberg since a Tier-1 crypto exchange like Uniswap is rumored to list $TAP soon.

