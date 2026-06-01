Coinbase Opens India’s $4T Economy to Crypto With Direct INR Rails and Futures Trading

Key Takeaways:

Coinbase is also now officially supporting INR deposits and withdrawals directly in India through IMPS, instead of having to use the alternative P2P funding methods.

Indian users can access spot trading, perpetual futures and Coinbase Advanced through the same platform global institutions used.

The exchange emphasised its partnerships with local INR order books, FIU-IND registration, and vision to cater to the potential of the expanding crypto market in India.

Coinbase has paved the pathway for crypto trading in India and introduced direct Indian rupee (INR) banking rails to make it easy for local users. The launch will enable customers to deposit and withdraw funds using India’s banking landscape without depending on any third parties for access to their Coinbase accounts.

The launch will be another move by Coinbase to improve its presence in one of the world’s fastest-growing markets for crypto.

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Coinbase Brings Direct INR Access to Indian Traders

Indian users have been introduced to a new feature, Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), allowing quicker transfers between bank accounts and Coinbase.

In addition to fiat orders, there are also spot trades for various cryptocurrencies, and customers can speculate on the cryptocurrencies of major trading volumes via perpetual futures. Besides, Coinbase stated that INR specific order books have also been introduced to offer additional liquidity across the country without losing the connectivity with the exchange’s global market.

The company stated its aim was to offer Indian traders a seamless experience similar to that of the users on the big global markets.

Coinbase Doubles Down on India

India is now one of the most significant regions concerning the crypto business with its great development community and maturing blockchain industry and the lively assimilation among retail investors.Many parts of India have a large development neighborhood, a growing blockchain ecosystem, and a rising customer engagement with cryptocurrencies.

Coinbase has been getting involved in the country for the past few years. The company has also sponsored hackathons, grants, fellowships and startup initiatives in India through its Layer-2 Network, Base.

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More Than 4,000 Builders Already Using Base

Coinbase estimates that more than 4,000 Indian developers have created applications on Base and around 150 have turned into active startup businesses.

The exchange has also supported educational and entrepreneurial initiatives, thereby enabling start-up founders and students to engage in world-class blockchains events and accelerator programs. The moves suggest Coinbase is not just looking at trading in India but is also working on developing its ecosystem in the country.

Advanced Trading Tools and Institutional-Grade Infrastructure

For professional traders, Coinbase is also introducing its advanced trading platform, Coinbase Advanced to Indians.

It features high quality APIs, WebSocket order book streaming, advanced order execution features and native charting from Trading View. INR deposits, the company added, do not incur funding fees; access to deep, global liquidity, on the other hand, can help reduce spreads and slippage from smaller local trading venues.

Security is a great concern. Coinbase owned that the majority of customer resources remain in cold wallets and are safeguarded using special insurance plan to shield from cyber-security breaches and theft.

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