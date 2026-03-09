Coinbase Launches Regulated Crypto Futures in 26 European Markets With 10x Leverage

Key Takeaways:

Coinbase has launched regulated futures trading to its advanced platform users across 26 countries in Europe.

In the case of crypto futures and equity index contracts like BTC and Solana derivatives, traders have access to these contracts.

Select contracts have leverage to the maximum of 10x, and trading fees are as low as 0.02% contracts.

Coinbase is growing its deriving business in Europe by launching regulated derivatives trading in several markets. The shift allows traders to seize crypto-linked and index-linked derivatives within a-compliant system. The roll is another move in an endeavor by Coinbase to expand the trading ecosystem; this is beyond spot crypto markets.

Coinbase Introduces Regulated Futures Access in Europe

Coinbase has also started to provide futures contract for eligible users in 26 European nations including some big markets such as Germany, France and the Netherlands.

This service is currently being implemented via Coinbase Advanced – a professional trading platform of the exchange. Futures products will be issued through an entity managed under the MiFID framework, allowing Coinbase to provide derivatives products complying with legal regulations in Europe.

In the past, crypto derivatives were accessed through offshore or loosely controlled platforms by numerous European traders. Coinbase’s launch introduces a regulated alternative within a major global exchange.

The company said the offering includes crypto futures tied to assets such as Bitcoin and Solana, along with equity-related derivatives like the Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index Futures.

Two Types of Futures Contracts

Coinbase created the new set of derivatives based upon two main types of contracts, both of which were settled in cash rather than being delivered.

Perpetual-style futures are similar to the regular perpetual contracts but have an expiration of five years. These products follow the hourly funding mechanism to ensure that they align the prices with the underlying market and settle after every day.

Dated futures contracts, in their turn, are more of the traditional model as adopted by the financial markets. They carry set expiration dates which are usually monthly or quarterly, and are priced to market on a day-to-day basis with reference to official prices of settlement.

Trading Features and Leverage Limits

Future products Coinbase has futures products that consist of active trader leverage options.

Key contract specifications

Leverage: The maximum leverage on some products (BTC, ETH and select index futures) is 10x

Moderate leverage: Approximately 4x to 5x of other contracts

Fees: The rates commence at 0.02% contract, without the exchange and clearing commissions

Based on the exchange, the derivatives are complex financial instruments. Leveraged trading may increase both profits and losses and so these products are not worth retail investors to indulge in. Before accessing the derivatives section, users are required to undergo eligibility checks, such as trade experience requirements and check on identity.