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Coinbase Launches 24/7 Stock Perpetual Futures With 20x Leverage, $200K Rewards

Liam Turner

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  • 3 min read
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Key Takeaways:

  • Coinbase recently introduced 24/7 trading stock perpetual futures contract to international traders
  • ETFs can utilize leverage up to 20 times, single stocks up to 10 times, all of them can be paid by USDC
  • They are putting in place a reward pool of $200k and reducing charges in a limited period.

The latest product that Coinbase is venturing into more closely relates to derivatives in the form of a blend of its crypto holdings with ordinary stocks. This is simply a shift of addressing the international yearning of round the clock market activity. The start-up demonstrates an enormous change: the traders are interested in having an exposure to stocks without having to wait till the market opens.

Read More: Coinbase Launches Regulated Crypto Futures in 26 European Markets With 10x Leverage

24-7-trading

24/7 Access to U.S. Stocks via Crypto Rails

Coinbase has rolled out stock perpetual futures, allowing eligible non-U.S. users to trade synthetic exposure to major U.S. equities at any time; they are also 24/7 contracts (even during weekends) unlike the traditional markets that have fixed hours. The traders are able to strike the market when a macro story, earnings, or any some breaking news occur.

The product includes exposure to the “Magnificent 7” stocks: Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, NVIDIA, Meta, and Tesla alongside ETF-based contracts like S&P 500 and Nasdaq trackers. Every trade is being settled in USDC which is why the stablecoin belongs to the system.

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Leverage, Margin, and Trading Mechanics

These contracts allow you to trade leverage – as much as 10 times the value on individual stocks and 20 times on ETF futures.

Built on Crypto Derivatives Infrastructure

Coinbase operates on the same platform as its crypto futures. This allows users to administer both spot and futures collateral. It also enhances the utilization of capital and thus traders are not required to transfer money across markets at all times.

The trade provides good risk management which is intended to introduce further order to a market that has largely been developed within the framework of Decentralized Finance technologies.

Read More: Hyperliquid Crushes Coinbase in Oil Futures Trading With $991M Volume in 24 Hours

Competing With DeFi and Expanding Product Scope

The need to have an instant stock exposure has increased particularly in areas that can find access to U.S. markets difficult or costly. A large part of this trading occurs in Decentralized Exchanges. The launch also fits into Coinbase’s broader strategy to build an “everything exchange,” where users can trade crypto, traditional assets, and derivatives in one place. 

Incentives: $200K Reward Pool and Fee Discounts

Coinbase created a pool of rewards of $200,000 in USDC to acquire early users. The traders must trade $1 million at least in the campaign to receive a reward. The bonuses are awarded regarding the volume of trade completed and the highest bonus is worth $10,000 per individual.

During the first week, Coinbase will provide a 3x volume boost thereby enabling individuals to earn more at a rate. Meanwhile, the commission is reduced to 0% and 0.01% to makers and takers respectively, which makes it more affordable to active traders. Not all places are allowed, among other places being the U.S., U.K., Singapore, India, and Australia.

Liam Turner

Liam Turner

DeFi Analyst & Writer

Liam focuses on decentralized finance (DeFi), with a strong background in financial markets and technology. He started as a crypto trader, gaining firsthand experience in navigating volatile markets. His articles demystify DeFi protocols and provide readers with actionable investment insights. Liam’s clear explanations have made him a trusted voice in the community.

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