Coinbase CEO Says CLARITY Bill Nears Breakthrough

Key Takeaways:

CEO of Coinbase Brian Armstrong stated that the CLARITY Act is now “closer than ever” to advancing.

Armstrong believes the bill can modernize the U.S. financial system, and fortify U.S. dominance within the crypto sector.

Recently, the bill was slammed into place following months of back-and-forth discussions between lawmakers from both sides of the aisle, along with crypto firms and banks.

US lawmakers are set to take a critical step in crypto regulation, with Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong pushing for the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act to gain traction. In a recent tweet, Armstrong cheered the new version of the bill, and stated that momentum for the bill is stronger than ever.

CLARITY is closer than ever. The bill is strong. It will benefit the American people by making the US financial system faster, cheaper and more accessible. It will also ensure that the US leads in the global race to build the next generation of our financial system. Huge thank… pic.twitter.com/mt8lkJ4W3v — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) May 13, 2026

At a time when policy makers are increasingly weighing the features of cryptocurrencies, such as stablecoins, and the function of digital assets in the U.S. economy, the comments arrive from Washington.

Read More: CLARITY Act Vote Set for May 14 as Coinbase and US Senators Push Crypto Rules

Brian Armstrong Pushes for CLARITY Act Approval

Armstrong labeled the CLARITY bill as a fundamental chance to change the American financial system. The law would drive greater innovation in cryptotechnology, lower costs and increase availability of emerging financial services and help preserve the United States’ role in blockchain innovation, he said.

“CLARITY is closer than ever,” Armstrong wrote. “The bill is strong.”

He also thanked senators and congressional staff, as well as over 3.7 million supporters for the Stand With Crypto advocacy campaign, for their assistance in propelling the bill along.

The CLARITY Act is dedicated to clarifying U.S. regulatory duties with regards to digital assets and establishing more clear guidelines for the crypto business in the country. The bill has gotten some of the closest attention in terms of crypto legislation activity in Washington.

Read More: Coinbase Hit by AWS Outage as US-East-1 Failure Triggers Major Crypto Trading Disruptions

Crypto and Banking Groups Reach Key Compromises

Stablecoin Yield Debate Moves Toward Resolution

One of the biggest obstacles during negotiations involved stablecoin yield rules and how crypto firms would interact with traditional banking regulations.

Armstrong recently said the banking and crypto industries reached a compromise after months of tension. He said the senators concerned in the negotiations went a long way to bring the two sides to a convergence of terms, though neither side got all that it wanted.

The modified proposal to the bill was reportedly to adjust the terms to reflect on decentralized finance, tokenized securities and governance by the Commodity futures Trading Commission.

It is this that has helped bring some momentum back following the previous bill’s opposition by major crypto companies such as Coinbase.

Washington Intensifies Push for Crypto Rules

As regulators step up their regulatory efforts on crypto more and more and as more and more users begin to embrace cryptocurrencies, the renewed interest in the CLARITY Act follows.

Most of the US’s financial firms have beefed up their efforts in tokenization this year, and stablecoin laws and blockchain payment mechanisms have continued to move forward on Wall Street.

Armstrong argued that failing to pass clear crypto rules could weaken America’s position in the global race for digital finance infrastructure.