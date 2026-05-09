CLARITY Act Vote Set for May 14 as Coinbase and US Senators Push Crypto Rules

Key Takeaways:

On May 14, the U.S. Senate Banking Committee is set to mark up the CLARITY Act.

The legislation was endorsed by a group of Coinbase staffers and Sen. Cynthia Lummis ahead of the vote.

The bill is designed to bring clarity and fairness to the market structure guidelines for cryptocurrencies and less regulatory uncertainty in the United States of America market.

In Washington, it looks like momentum is gaining for one of the more closely monitored crypto bills. Following delayed months, the CLARITY Act is on track to take its next major steps before the Senate Banking Committee and it garnered significant comments from Coinbase executives and pro-crypto lawmakers.

The bill is generally regarded as a significant signpoint towards regulating digital assets in the United States.

Read More: 70% of US Voters Demand Crypto Rules as CLARITY Act Wins Bipartisan Backing

Senate Banking Committee Advances CLARITY Act

The stalled bill is now back in its home in the Senate Banking Committee, where Chairman Tim Scott announced it would go up for markup on May 14.

According to the proposal there will be an improvement of the market structure for crypto assets, with its OSC responsibilities outlined between the regulators and guidelines for digital asset platforms.

Crypto industry leaders quickly reacted to the announcement. Paul Grewal posted “It’s on like Donkey Kong” on X shortly after the markup date became public.

Meanwhile, Faryar Shirzad called the development a “big step forward,” saying clear crypto legislation is necessary to protect consumers, support innovation, and keep blockchain development inside the United States rather than pushing companies offshore.

Read More: Coinbase Hit by AWS Outage as US-East-1 Failure Triggers Major Crypto Trading Disruptions

Coinbase and Lawmakers Renew Pressure for Crypto Clarity

Cynthia Lummis Pushes for Committee Approval

Another Senate member, crypto-friendly Sen. Cynthia Lummis, publicly endorsed the bill before the committee. Lummis appealed to the lawmakers to remove the bill from the Banking Committee on X, come what may, in a bid to press the issue, following the surge of Republican backers for the federal crypto regulation plans.

Let’s pass the Clarity Act out of the Banking Committee on Thursday! — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) May 9, 2026

Recent amendments and the sense of two-way interest between parties seem to have reignited the talks on blockchain legislation, even if industry stakeholders have pointed out certain parts of the prior iteration that could put excessive pressure on blockchain innovation and DeFi transactions in the U.S.

Crypto Firms Continue Seeking Regulatory Certainty

For years, however, the crypto sector has been clamoring for greater clarity from federal authorities regarding the rules these firms must adhere to, as numerous firms have been held liable in court cases, faced regulatory action by multiple agencies and been battling over overlapping jurisdiction matters.

In the last administration, lack of clarity on the oversight of digital assets attracted leading crypto firms to set up their operations abroad to find more favorable jurisdictions.

American leaders at Coinbase have been vocal about the impact of ambiguous policies on the nation’s digital asset status in the international game, as well as their positive effect for their rivals abroad.