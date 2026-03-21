Circle Unveils Gas-Free USDC Nanopayments Enabling $0.000001 AI Transactions

Key Takeaways:

Circle introduces Nanopayments, allowing users to transfer USDC with no gas fee of any value size less than $0.000001

The system utilizes AT agents by processing off-chain payment and on-chain clearing

This model eliminates transaction fee and support high-frequency payments between machine to machine

Circle is stepping into a new stablecoin stage, aiming to strongly develop an AI-driven market. Nanopayments solve a big problem: blockchain is not designed to process micro transactions.

The rise of AI agents demands a new payment model. Traditional rails can’t support sub-cent payments, but @USDC can. With Circle Nanopayments, developers can enable gas-free USDC transfers down to $0.000001, aggregated offchain and settled onchain in batches. → No… — Circle (@circle) March 20, 2026

Read More: USDCx on Cardano Goes Live via Circle xReserve

A Payment Model Built for AI Agents

Autonomous agents are becoming active factors in the digital economy. These systems not only process data but also conduct payment for services such as API, calculating resources and real-time content.

Traditional payment systems are not suitable in this context as they have too high fees and slow processing time. Even almost blockchain faces difficulties because gas fees can be higher than the value of micro transactions.

Circle’s Approach Is Simple: Remove Per-transaction Friction

With Nanopayments, USDC transfers can go as low as $0.000001. Instead of settling each transaction individually, payments are grouped offchain and finalized onchain in batches. This eliminates gas costs at the user level while preserving blockchain security.

How Nanopayments Actually Work

Offchain Aggregation, Onchain Settlement

The system starts with a single deposit into a smart contract. From there, agents can make continuous payments without touching the chain every time.

When an agent requests a paid resource, it signs a payment authorization. The merchant verifies it instantly through the Nanopayments system. When it has been checked, you can access it immediately. Behind the scenes, thousands of these signed payments are bundled and later settled onchain in one transaction.

This design delivers three key advantages:

No gas fee per transaction

Instant confirmation for merchants

Scalable throughput independent of network congestion

It also maintains a non-custodial structure. Payments are only processed when there is signature with the user’s private key and batching is secured via a trusted execution environment.

Solving the Sub-Cent Payment Problem

Microtransactions have always not been feasible on public blockchain. Even on a low-cost network, the transaction fee still can be higher than the payment amount by thousands of percent. Nanopayments completely eliminates this restriction.

Offchain makes users off the onchain mempool traffic, and removes the reliance on insane gas price fluctuation. This is essential when the use cases include:

Pay-per-crawl for AI data collection

Usage-based API billing

Real-time inference payments

Machine-to-machine commerce

All of these applications require consistent throughput and near zero costs per transaction- something that old-school rails simply cannot offer.

Read More: Coinbase Rolls Out 24/5 Stock Trading to 8,000+ U.S. Equities With $1 Access

Standardizing Agent Payments with x402

The new x402 protocol is compatible with the setup of circle, and the status “402 Payment Required” is restored

It also implies that the agents are able to make payments directly to gigs without using any accounts or credit options. Payments are in the web stack, and there are no additional hoops. Construct money-rails of independent stuff. Blending offchain velocity with onchain security, Circle is making USDC the currency of choice when it comes to machine-made payments.