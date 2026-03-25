Circle Partners Sasai to Unlock $200B Africa Payments Market With USDC Push

Key Takeaways:

Circle Internet Group partners with Sasai Fintech to foster the use of USDC in Africa

It will focus on cross-border payment, remittances and mobile-first financial services

This integration is expected to reduce costs, speed up transaction processing speed and promote the whole financial industry

Circle is ramping up investment efforts in new markets, pushing a new push of stablecoins towards the fast-growing African digital economy. The relocation underscores the notion of crypto infrastructure as a fundamental layer in real-world payments.

Read More: Circle Urges EU Crypto Reform as $0 Euro Stablecoins Hit Barrier in New MIP Rules

Circle Expands USDC Footprint in Africa

Circle Internet Group officially announced the strategic partnership with Sasai Fintech, a division of Cassava Technologies to strengthen the adoption of USDC in African markets.

This cooperation focuses on USDC integration into the Sasai’s current payment system. This includes services for enterprise transactions, remittances transferring and mobile wallet for individual users.

Africa has become one of the major battlefields in the adoption of crypto. An increasingly mobile-first citizenry, increased cross-border commerce, and the inaccessibility of banks are creating pressure on needier, engaged faster and cheaper financial instruments.

With the USDC inserted into these transactions, the two companies intend to rationalize transactions and connect the user directly to international payment networks.

Read More: Circle Unveils Gas-Free USDC Nanopayments Enabling $0.000001 AI Transactions

Targeting Real Payment Use Cases

The partnership does not simply concern expansion, but rather practical deployment.

Already, using a variety of corridors in Africa, Sasai processes:

Cross-border transfers

Enterprise payments

Consumer wallet services

How USDC Fits Into the System

USDC will serve as a settlement level under these services. This allows:

Fast transfers unlike with traditional systems

Reduction in transaction costs, particularly remittances

Less dependence on piecemeal local banking systems.

These integrations will be supported by the full-stack blockchain platform provided by Circle, where they can achieve programmable payments and settlement at all times. This is critical in regions where remittance costs often exceed global averages and settlement delays can take days.

Stablecoins Gain Ground in Emerging Markets

Africa is rapidly turning out to be one of the most promising stablecoin growth areas. USDC is a fully reserved digital dollar, which is meant to be free and transparent. It will appeal to markets with unstable currency and restricted access to USD liquidity.

Both companies’ executives focused on the wider repercussions. Emerging markets were identified as the top adoption by Jeremy Allaire, and financial inclusion and new economic prospects by Strive Masiyiwa.

Integration has the potential to increase rapid borderless payments to businesses and individuals, particularly in underserved areas.