China Issues Sweeping Crackdown: RWA Tokenization and Crypto Activities Declared High-Risk, Unapproved

Key Takeaways:

Seven major Chinese financial associations issued a coordinated warning against RWA tokenization and all virtual-currency-related activity.

Regulators stressed that no RWA tokenization projects are authorized in China , citing risks of fraud, speculation, and illegal fundraising.

Institutions and individuals were told to avoid all forms of crypto involvement , while enforcement measures widen to include foreign firms serving mainland users.

China has delivered one of its strongest signals yet that crypto-linked products, especially RWA tokenization remain firmly off-limits. A rare joint notice issued by seven national financial associations warns that emerging narratives around “stablecoins,” “air coins,” mining, and tokenized real-world assets are now being used as fronts for fraudulent fundraising, cross-border fund transfers, and market manipulation.

Below is a structured, journalist-style breakdown of the alert, written uniquely, with expanded insights to help readers understand the regulatory landscape and its implications for global crypto markets.

China’s Joint Warning: RWA Tokenization Not Approved and Considered High-Risk

China’s latest advisory makes it clear that the rapid rise of RWA tokenization in global markets does not translate into tolerance at home. The notice states that financial regulators have not approved any RWA token issuance, trading, or financing activities inside the mainland.

Officials emphasized that tokenizing traditional assets such as bonds, real estate claims, or corporate receivables introduces several layers of risk. These include:

Fake or unverifiable underlying assets

Operational and governance failures

Speculative hype marketed as financial innovation

Use of RWA tokens for illegal fundraising or unapproved securities issuance

The message is unambiguous: any assumption that RWAs occupy a regulatory grey zone in China is incorrect. They are grouped alongside virtual currencies, mining schemes, and stablecoins as activities that can trigger criminal liability when conducted domestically.

Why RWAs Have Become a Target Again

Globally, RWA tokenization has gained momentum, particularly across DeFi protocols and institutional pilots. But Chinese regulators argue that without robust verification and anti-money-laundering controls, RWAs create a pathway for disguising unlawful capital flows.

This concern has intensified as scammers increasingly attach the “RWA” label to pyramid schemes, non-existent assets, and offshore trading apps targeting Chinese users.

Cryptocurrencies Under Renewed Scrutiny as Authorities Tighten Enforcement

The notice reiterates long-standing rules: virtual currencies cannot circulate as money in China, nor can they receive legal status equivalent to fiat currency.

Specific categories highlighted include:

Air coins (e.g., Pi) described as lacking real technological substance, commercial purpose, or transparent issuance models.

Stablecoins which regulators say still fail to meet domestic standards for customer identification, AML compliance, and risk control.

Mining activities which remain prohibited from receiving financial services or credit support.

Authorities stress that many recent “crypto investment opportunities” circulating online including meme coins, staking schemes, and cross-border arbitrage platforms are directly tied to fraud and illegal fundraising. Price volatility is cited as another major reason for public caution, with cryptocurrency valuations described as “prone to extreme fluctuations and speculative manipulation.”

Of particular note, China warns that offshore crypto companies serving mainland users, even indirectly may be considered participants in illegal financial operations. Domestic staff members who knowingly facilitate such operations could face legal consequences.

Strict Institutional Prohibitions: Banks, Brokers, Platforms Told to Fully Disengage

The joint notice imposes broad restrictions across China’s financial sector. Member institutions across banking, securities, futures, funds, and payments are instructed to:

Avoid participating in any issuance or trading of virtual currencies or RWA tokens

Stop providing services that support or enable crypto-related activity, including marketing, tech integration, payment processing, and platform operations

Strengthen due-diligence procedures to detect crypto-linked transactions

Report suspicious flows to authorities quickly and accurately

Internet platforms receive an additional warning: they must not host, promote, or provide technical channels for crypto or RWA content, including QR codes, links to overseas exchanges, or investment communities.

This effectively shuts down any “soft participation” method that previously existed through advertising or offshore service partnerships.

Extreme Caution Urged as Scams Rise Across the Crypto Sector

The notice ends with a direct appeal to the public: stay away from cryptocurrency investments, RWA tokenization schemes, mining pitches, and communities that promote high-yield products.