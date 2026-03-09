BTC Markets Targets Tokenized Asset Trading as $26B RWA Market Sparks New Push

Key Takeaways:

BTC Markets plans to apply for a markets license with Australia’s ASIC to support regulated trading of tokenized assets.

CEO Lucas Dobbins says crypto was a demonstration of the efficacy of blockchain, and tokenization will be the application of it in the real world.

The large financial organizations such as BlackRock and JPMorgan already utilize the tokenized finance infrastructure.

Tokenization is moving from theory to real financial infrastructure. According to BTC Markets CEO Lucas Dobbins, the technology that powered crypto is now being applied to traditional assets by major global institutions.

His comments come as the Australian crypto exchange prepares to expand beyond digital assets into regulated tokenized markets.

BTC Markets Prepares for Tokenized Asset Trading

BTC Markets has informed the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) of its intention to apply for a markets license that would allow it to offer regulated trading for both spot cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets.

The company’s long-term goal is to build infrastructure where digital assets and tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) trade on the same platform. Dobbins said the exchange envisions a financial environment where tokenized equities, bonds, and other real-world assets can move across blockchain networks as easily as cryptocurrencies.

With such a model, markets could be 24/7 and transactions take place immediately instead of taking days to be settled in the traditional kind of clearing systems.

Tokenization Turns Traditional Ownership Into Digital Assets

The process of tokenization transforms the ownership of physical assets into tokens in the blockchain. These tokens are assets (e.g., securities, bonds, funds, etc.) that transverse blockchain networks rather than traditional settlement systems.

Traditionally, the financial ownership was based on paper documents which occurred to be electronic records with centralized intermediaries. The change of tokenization transforms that structure, which permits direct digital ownership that is transparent and easy to transfer.

Blockchain technology removes many reconciliation processes between intermediaries. As a result, transactions can settle faster and records can be verified in real time.

Global Institutions Accelerate Tokenization Efforts

Dobbins pointed out that some of the world’s largest financial institutions are already building tokenized financial products.

BlackRock recently launched BUIDL, a tokenized treasury fund that has reached roughly $1.7 billion in assets within two years. Meanwhile, JPMorgan processes more than $2 billion in daily transactions through its blockchain-based tokenized platform.

Several central banks and financial institutions are also testing tokenized payment infrastructure through the Bank for International Settlements’ Project Agora, which focuses on improving settlement and cross-border transactions.

Infrastructure Replacing Experimentation

According to Dobbins, the blockchain industry has moved beyond proof of concept. Bitcoin and Ethereum have proven that decentralized systems could safely handle big transactions. Traditional financial institutions are currently taking the same principles to a modern capital market.

The tokenized markets are able to resolve some limitations of the current financial system. Settlement times can drop from days to seconds, cross-border transfers become faster, and market access expands as digital assets move across blockchain networks.