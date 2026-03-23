Boyaa Eyes $70M Bitcoin Bet as Web3 Push Accelerates

Key Takeaways:

Boyaa is looking at $70 million of crypto purchases, but that request requires shareholder approval.

They will cash in on unutilized cash to accelerate their Web3 gaming world.

The company already has more than 4,000 BTC and ETH, so it is evident that they are making long-term investment in crypto

Boyaa Interactive is betting on crypto twice. The Hong-Kong based gaming company is expanding its digital assets in its quest to take more steps in Web3 technology and games.

Boyaa Seeks Approval for $70M Crypto Allocation

Boyaa Interactive intends to invest up to $70 million each year in cryptocurrencies. It will require the approval of shareholders and it will hopefully be granted that at its next AGM.

By facilitating the deal, there is an opportunity that the board would be able to acquire crypto at the most appropriate prices rather than being held in red-tape. That would be huge in crypto where the price can change quickly and time is of the essence.

The company said the funds will come from idle cash generated from operations, not external financing. The goal is clear: strengthen its Web3 foundation while markets remain relatively weak.

Read More: US Treasury Plans to Ratchet-Up $15B in Liquidity via Debt Buyback

Expanding a Growing Crypto Treasury

Boyaa is not new to crypto accumulation. As of its latest disclosure, the firm holds:

4,092 BTC at an average price of around $68,211

302 ETH at an average of $1,661

Over 7 million USDT

Previous Buying Activity

Between August and November 2025, Boyaa spent roughly $80.5 million on Bitcoin. These earlier purchases will be combined with the new plan under listing rules, meaning the total activity could qualify as a major transaction.

This indicates it desires to continue adding more crypto in a gradual manner as opposed to making a spurt purchase.

Web3 Strategy Drives Crypto Demand

Since it is part of its Web3 ambitions, Boyaya buys cryptos. The company is migrating to blockchain-based ecosystems from 2023 out of normal online games.

Key Areas of Investment

Web3 gaming platforms

Blockchain infrastructure

Crypto-enabled in-game economies

Role of Crypto in Web3 Gaming

These systems are supported by crypto assets. They are used for:

Transaction fees

In-game asset trading

Network security via staking

What the New Capital Supports

The planned buys will back:

Development of new Web3 games

Expansion of its blockchain network

Ongoing infrastructure upgrades

A separate blockchain of Web3 gaming is one mega project that is expected to release in 2026. The network to which that belongs may require loads of BTC to make it secure and fast.

Read More: Ripple Launches $750M Share Buyback at $50B Valuation Despite Crypto Market Slump

Flexible Buying Strategy in Volatile Markets

Boyaa emphasized that all purchases will be made on regulated trading platforms and executed based on market conditions. The target date, price, or token split is not a predetermined one. However, the company said that it would prefer:

High-liquidity assets

Large market cap cryptocurrencies

Tokens with long-term utility

Bitcoin is likely to remain in the center. The company also cautioned that crypto markets could be a ride yet.