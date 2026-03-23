Boyaa Eyes $70M Bitcoin Bet as Web3 Push Accelerates

Key Takeaways:
- Boyaa is looking at $70 million of crypto purchases, but that request requires shareholder approval.
- They will cash in on unutilized cash to accelerate their Web3 gaming world.
- The company already has more than 4,000 BTC and ETH, so it is evident that they are making long-term investment in crypto
Boyaa Interactive is betting on crypto twice. The Hong-Kong based gaming company is expanding its digital assets in its quest to take more steps in Web3 technology and games.
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Boyaa Seeks Approval for $70M Crypto Allocation
Boyaa Interactive intends to invest up to $70 million each year in cryptocurrencies. It will require the approval of shareholders and it will hopefully be granted that at its next AGM.
By facilitating the deal, there is an opportunity that the board would be able to acquire crypto at the most appropriate prices rather than being held in red-tape. That would be huge in crypto where the price can change quickly and time is of the essence.
The company said the funds will come from idle cash generated from operations, not external financing. The goal is clear: strengthen its Web3 foundation while markets remain relatively weak.
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Expanding a Growing Crypto Treasury
Boyaa is not new to crypto accumulation. As of its latest disclosure, the firm holds:
- 4,092 BTC at an average price of around $68,211
- 302 ETH at an average of $1,661
- Over 7 million USDT
Previous Buying Activity
Between August and November 2025, Boyaa spent roughly $80.5 million on Bitcoin. These earlier purchases will be combined with the new plan under listing rules, meaning the total activity could qualify as a major transaction.
This indicates it desires to continue adding more crypto in a gradual manner as opposed to making a spurt purchase.
Web3 Strategy Drives Crypto Demand
Since it is part of its Web3 ambitions, Boyaya buys cryptos. The company is migrating to blockchain-based ecosystems from 2023 out of normal online games.
Key Areas of Investment
- Web3 gaming platforms
- Blockchain infrastructure
- Crypto-enabled in-game economies
Role of Crypto in Web3 Gaming
These systems are supported by crypto assets. They are used for:
- Transaction fees
- In-game asset trading
- Network security via staking
What the New Capital Supports
The planned buys will back:
- Development of new Web3 games
- Expansion of its blockchain network
- Ongoing infrastructure upgrades
A separate blockchain of Web3 gaming is one mega project that is expected to release in 2026. The network to which that belongs may require loads of BTC to make it secure and fast.
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Flexible Buying Strategy in Volatile Markets
Boyaa emphasized that all purchases will be made on regulated trading platforms and executed based on market conditions. The target date, price, or token split is not a predetermined one. However, the company said that it would prefer:
- High-liquidity assets
- Large market cap cryptocurrencies
- Tokens with long-term utility
Bitcoin is likely to remain in the center. The company also cautioned that crypto markets could be a ride yet.