BNB Chain Brings on Top Crypto Sleuth ZachXBT in Major Push to Combat Web3 Scams and Fraud

BNB Chain forms an official collaboration with leading on-chain investigator ZachXBT to strengthen Web3 security

Partnership focuses on incident tracing, scam prevention, and transparency enhancement across the BNB ecosystem

Move reflects rising industry demand for human-driven threat intelligence alongside automated blockchain security tools

BNB Chain has made a high-profile move to strengthen its security infrastructure by officially teaming up with ZachXBT, the crypto investigator widely known for exposing multimillion-dollar scams and helping track stolen funds across Web3. The partnership signals BNB Chain’s commitment to proactive threat response at a time when blockchain crime continues to escalate.

The network said via X that protecting Web3 “takes more than tech, it takes people who care enough to trace every lead,” confirming that ZachXBT will now support community security efforts across the ecosystem.

BNB Chain Adds Human Intelligence Layer to Web3 Defense

Blockchain ecosystems increasingly rely on security automation: risk engines, anomaly detection, smart contract audits, and exploit monitoring but recent high-value hacks have shown that technology alone has limits.

Combining Tech and Human Investigation

BNB Chain is now integrating a highly trusted human intelligence layer. ZachXBT, the founder of one of the most viable reviews in crypto investigations, will assist in scrutinizing suspicious activity, tracing fund movement across chains, and assist in quick reaction to the possible threats.

The partnership aims to:

Exploits Investigate the pattern of exposure rather than responding to harm done

Deliver practical intelligence to the BNB security teams, and community

Enhance the visibility of fraud and bad actors on-chain

Help protect users from social engineering and wallet-drain schemes

The BNB Chain has one of the biggest user bases in the Web3, and fraud prevention is a priority problem as the product gains more users.

Why This Partnership Matters for Web3 Right Now

Cyber crime is a tangible threat to the industry. In 2023, hackers have stolen billions of dollars according to several blockchain analytics companies, and social engineering, phishing links, and exploitation of smart contracts are among the most popular attack vectors. Although total crypto stealing slowed in early 2024 as more powerful protection tools and market recovery trends were found, specific scams and wallet-drainers were on the rise again as more investors started entering the market.

The shift of BNB Chain is one of the trends in the larger market: the platforms can connect automated security infrastructure with public intelligence leaders to enhance response capabilities. The chain already has well-run decentralized security efforts, although the ability to add a trusted on-chain investigator will enhance responsiveness in threat detection and escalation.

Who Is ZachXBT?

ZachXBT started gaining popularity in 2021, when the personality himself became a victim of a crypto scam. He started on his own to on-chain trace fraud and write publicly about it, slowly becoming one of the most respected scam-exposure objects in Web3.

He has:

Helped victims recover stolen assets

Assisted law-enforcement agencies in crypto-crime investigations

Exposed NFT rug pulls, phishing rings, and insider fraud

Tracked cross-chain laundering networks and scam clusters

His writing has been included in court documents and quoted in large publications in the crypto industry. Although he has always been pseudonymous, he has gained credibility in the industry because of the use of transparent methodology and constant accuracy.

It is his first official collaboration with a significant blockchain network, giving him the status of a non-strategic partner as an independent investigator and a strategic ecosystem security partner.

Strengthening Community-Driven Security

Decentralization and community involvement has been a long-standing strategy of BNB Chain. As part of this partnership, the network is doubling on user-generated security intelligence.

Key focus areas include:

Encouraging users to report suspicious activities

Supporting transparent public research into on-chain actors

Building a cleaner environment for new builders and mainstream users

Preventing malware campaigns, fraud rings, and grant-exploitation attempts

Instead of depending strictly on automated systems, BNB Chain will strive to enable a hybrid approach, which involves community vigilance functioning as a complement of technical infrastructure.

The timing is notable. There was a boom in Web3 in late 2024 into 2025 as capital flows reentered crypto, renewing innovation and malicious behavior. The volumes of fundraising, the use of DeFi, and NFT have also increased, which in historical order draws scammers.