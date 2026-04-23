Blockchain Capital Targets $700M Crypto War Chest

Key Takeaways:

Blockchain Capital reportedly is raising more than $700 million in two new funds targeted on early and development crypto bets.

Part of the capital is in place already and this is an indication of a certification before the capital raising process is final.

The relocation cites a revived enthusiasm towards blockchain infrastructures, tokenisation, and frontier digital asset investments.

Blockchain Capital is planning to raise $700 million for 2 new investment funds, a large-scale move can be seen in one of the venture capital raises focusing on crypto, most remarkable in the recent months.

Blockchain Capital Expands With Dual-Fund Strategy

The mentioned raise gets divided into two tracks. The early blockchain startups fund will center on the early startups where the venture firms often work together to fund infrastructure, developer tools, decentralized financial protocols and tokenization precedes it going mainstream.

The other is targeted to the growth-stage enterprises, focusing on the tractioned scale firms. The significance of that two-fund model is that it will put Blockchain Capital spread through the lifecycle of startups in one way or another; not tied down to a single portion of this market.

The fundraising may be complete within 5-6 months, but some money has been already expended. That indicates that the company is not awaiting an ultimate closure until it commits capital.

Venture Capital Bets on Crypto Rebound

Venture activity in crypto declined compared to the highs of the previous cycles, but bigger companies have been continuing to support infrastructure instead of speculation. Capital has been moving more to industries related to real utility, such as payment, stablecoins, custody and tokenized assets.

Blockchain Capital has had high profile investments on Coinbase, Kraken, Circle and Tether that give the market an incentive to have a watch on where to invest in future.

Read More: Deutsche Börse Bets $200M on Kraken, Targets Trillion-Dollar Tokenized Markets

Early Deployments Signal Conviction

Making deployments prior to an increase can be construed to be a sign of confidence. It is frequently an indication that a firm considers the current valuations or deal flow desirable to pursue now instead of later.

Focus Shifts Toward Infrastructure and Growth

The structure of the raise hints at where venture money could be heading. Experimentation with blockchain architecture, interoperability and Web3 applications is often funded at early stages.

Growth capital, on the other hand, tends to focus on business that is already generating income or increasing market share.

That combination is an indication that Blockchain Capital might be laying the groundwork of both fundamental protocol investments as well as subsequent-stages investments which could be enhanced by a more broad institutional backing.

It also coincides with a broader trend in crypto finance, with investors becoming more inclined to invest in businesses having a better defined economics instead of those being driven by a narrative alone.

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