Bitwise Launches $259M Crypto Carry Fund

Key Takeaways:

Bitwise has officially become the general manager of its first tokenized investment fund, the Bitwise Crypto Carry Fund (USCC), which has up to $259 million in assets.

The fund aims to generate a 4% yield off the market neutral crypto basis trading strategy using assets like BTC, ETH, SOL, and XRP.

USCC is closely tied up with big DeFi protocols, by which investors can also benefit from yield generation without getting rid of collateral.

Bitwise Asset Management has now joined the tokenized funds market by launching the Bitwise Crypto Carry Fund (USCC), a $259 million fund that aims to generate returns from crypto derivatives while mitigating directional market risk.

The announcement marks Bitwise’s first tokenized fund and follows the firm’s assumption of investment management responsibilities from Superstate, which originally launched the fund in 2024.

Introducing the Bitwise Crypto Carry Fund (USCC)—a $259 million tokenized fund* built to provide yield through a market-neutral “crypto basis” strategy. Current annual yield: 4%. Powered by Superstate FundOS. Available to qualified purchasers. More color on USCC: – Runs a… pic.twitter.com/1HMCynwG3M — Bitwise (@Bitwise) June 1, 2026

Bitwise Takes Over a Growing Tokenized Crypto Fund

The newly christened Bitwise Crypto Carry Fund aims to generate returns via the cash and carry strategy, which is amongst the most popular market neutral strategies in crypto.

The fund will hold cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and XRP, but also sell futures contracts tied to them, as opposed to taking bets on the prices rising. The strategy is aimed at picking up on the premium often enjoyed in futures markets over spot markets.

As of this writing, the fund holds assets of over $259 million and has an annualized yield of around 4%, Bitwise said.

There was no alteration to the fund’s organization when the transition took place. The USCC has not been impacted, and onchain infrastructure as well as Superstate in their own FundOS is still functioning.

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DeFi Integration Expands Utility

A key feature of USCC is that it integrates with decentralized finance (DCAPN) ecosystems.

Tokens can be put as collateral for multiple major lending protocols including Aave, Kamino and Morpho. This will enable qualified investors to borrow and lock up their holdings in the fund while they are still in position, but do not withhold the stablecoins they are borrowing.

The design of the model is a hybrid of conventional fund management and onchain functions and provides flexibility that is unprecedented in traditional investment products.

Tokenized Funds Continue to Attract Institutional Attention

The launch coincides with the growing adoption of tokenized real-world assets in the crypto markets.

One such example is the global market for tokenized real-world assets, which has already passed $30 billion, and tokenized U.S. Treasury products, which are valued at over $15 billion, Bitwise said. One of the fastest-growing areas of the sector has been growth in ‘yield-generating funds.

The bottlenecks of settlement times, transparency, and integrating blockchain-based applications into finances have driven institutional investors to delve into tokenized structures.

USCC cultivates an eclectic portfolio of investors, already boasting hedge funds, venture firms, corporations, crypto protocols, and high-net-worth investors.

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