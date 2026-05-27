Bitmine’s ETH Holdings Reach Near 5% of Total Supply

Key Takeaways:

The crypto, cash, and strategic investments made by Bitmine now exceed $12.3 billion, of which 5.39 million ETH are represented

The company had purchased 111,942 ETH in a week, which equates to 4.47% of the total supply of Ethereum

Chairman Tom Lee says Bitmine remains on track to reach its ambitious “Alchemy of 5%” ETH ownership target in 2026

Bitmine Immersion Technologies increased its holdings on Ethereum further to total up to $12.3 billion, and thus significantly strengthened its position in this digital asset, so that it can also be called the world’s largest corporate ETH treasury. The newest update reveals the firm continues to pile up, even in the face of a decline in the price of Ethereum.

Read More: Ethereum Faces Brutal Oil Correlation as Tom Lee Sees Massive 2026 ETH Rebound

Bitmine Adds 111,942 ETH in Biggest Weekly Purchase

Bitmine disclosed that its holdings reached 5,390,404 ETH, alongside 203 BTC, $444 million in cash, and strategic equity stakes valued at nearly $300 million.

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BitMine provided its latest holdings update for May 26, 2026 $12.3 billion in total crypto + “moonshots”:

– 5,390,404 ETH at $2,134 per ETH per ETH (@coinbase)

– 202 Bitcoin (BTC)

– $200 million stake in Beast Industries… — Bitmine (NYSE-BMNR) $ETH (@BitMNR) May 26, 2026

The company’s latest acquisition added 111,942 ETH in a single week, one of its largest purchases to date. Chairman Tom Lee said the recent decline in Ether below $2,200 created an attractive entry point for long-term accumulation.

At current figures, Bitmine controls approximately 4.47% of Ethereum’s circulating supply, placing the company within striking distance of its long-publicized objective of owning 5% of all ETH in existence.

Ethereum Staking Operation Passes $10 Billion

The company reported 4,712,917 staked ETH, worth roughly $10.1 billion based on Coinbase pricing. That represents more than 87% of its total Ether holdings.

Bitmine estimates its staking portfolio currently yields 2.75% per year, or about $276 million per year in projected staking income.

Many of these assets are staked through MAVAN (Made in America Validator Network), a staking solution for Bitmine’s institutional clients, custodians and ecosystem partners, which provides all large stakers with excellent staking opportunities.

The firm thinks that staking will play an increasing role in Ethereum treasury strategies as investors are looking for sure-fire revenue streams beyond asset appreciation.

Read More: Bitwise Hyperliquid ETF Targets $11B HYPE Market

Russell 1000 Inclusion Could Expand Investor Access

In addition, Bitmine announced that it now fulfils the eligibility criteria to be part of the Russell 1000 Index. A final list of the constituents is to be published on June 18, and to take effect on June 26.

Including the indexes may help boost the visibility of these indexes among institutional investors because many active and passive funds seek to track Russell indexes when making equity selections.

The company’s stock liquidity has already jumped. BMNR’s trading volume jumped to an average of $572 million per day during the five trading sessions leading up to May 22, making it the 193rd most active stock in the U.S., according to data from Fundstrat.

Having almost 5.4 million ETH, billions in staked tokens and an increasing institutional presence, Bitmine continues to position itself as one of the most hardcore companies in the Ethereum space.

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